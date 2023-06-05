2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Drive Review

Lake Orion, MI — As a car enthusiast, there are some brands you just hope will succeed. Sometimes, those brands might be considered underdogs; some might seem like they’re hanging by a thread or maybe a loose wire. For me, Alfa Romeo is one of those brands.

Just over seven years ago, when the company reappeared in North America in the form of the Giulia sedan and then, a year later, the Stelvio SUV, things were looking up. The platform shared by both was an absolute winner, a tightly engineered piece of work that’s nicely balanced, regardless of the engine under the hood. And, of course, the Quadrifoglio versions of both are an absolute riot.

But that was over six years ago and, since then, Alfa Romeo has introduced no new models in North America.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Photo: Mark Hacking

This situation changes with the release of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, a compact utility vehicle (CUV) that’s set to do battle with the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. The Stelvio and the Giulia are the not-so-obvious choices for someone who doesn’t want to drive what everyone else drives. The question is, will the Tonale be the same kind of alternate choice? Or will it represent something even more?

Tonale Power & Performance: 2.0L turbo or PHEV

At launch, there are two versions to choose from: a turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that combines a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder with a 90-kW electric motor. Here’s my theory: The gas-powered Tonale will likely be a bit of an alternate choice, but the PHEV is more—it’s a legitimate class contender.

The first electrified Alfa Romeo in history, the Tonale PHEV boasts some serious performance and some stellar efficiency. The all-electric range is around 30 miles or 50 km, more than enough to cover the average person’s daily commute. The hybrid powertrain is also a powerful one, generating 285 horsepower and roughly 347 lb-ft of torque. The Alfa can hit the 0-60 mph mark in under 6-seconds.

Below, some quick performance specs:

Powertrain 1.3L, 4-cylinder Turbo PHEV Drive type AWD Power 285-hp E-motor power 121-hp (90kW) Torque 347 lb.-ft. (470 Nm) Top speed 125 mph Towing capacity 2,000 lbs. (907 kg 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Photo: Mark Hacking

DNA Drive Mode Selector

The key to switching from all-electric causing to all-out attack is the DNA drive selector, familiar from both the Giulia and Stelio. The four driving modes control how and when the gas engine comes into play, with the dynamic mode drawing maximum power from the engine and the electric motor. An even more extreme mode, ESC off, combines maximum output and minimum intervention.

Drive Impressions: how does this compact Alfa Romeo SUV perform?

Under power, the Tonale PHEV delivers a rewarding driving experience. The handling is crisp, the steering is direct and the available adaptive suspension system soaks up imperfections in the road like a sponge.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Photo: Mark Hacking

In fact, the Tonale does not ride like a compact utility at all; it’s composed and refined, qualities normally found only in larger vehicles. It also corners like a sports car, courtesy of the full-time all-wheel drive, torque vectoring system and electronic limited sleep rear differential.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Interior & Styling

Inside the passenger cabin, it’s all business. The flat-bottom steering wheel, wheel-mounted start button and available paddle shifters and customizable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel are all suitably racy.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Photo: Mark Hacking 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Photo: Mark Hacking

The 10.25-inch central screen, which houses the latest version of the Uconnect infotainment system and various information pages, should make people forget about the screen on the original Giulia and Stelvio.

Tonale SUV interior dimension specs:

Headroom (Front/Rear) 38.8 in./38.2 in. (986 mm/970 mm) Shoulder Room (Front/Rear) 55.7 in./54.8 in. (1,416 mm/1,397 mm) Hip Room (Front/Rear) 54.3 in./53.5 in. (1,380 mm/1,360 mm) Legroom (Front/Rear) 41.7 in./38.0 in. (1,058 mm/965 mm)

From a styling perspective, the Alfa also sets its own pace. While many CUVs are indistinguishable from each other, there’s no mistaking the Tonale with its unique LED Trilobo headlights and shield-shaped V Scudetto front grille. The look is completed with classic “telephone dial” wheels, available in optional 19- or 20-inch sizing.

Tonale SUV exterior dimension specs:

Length 178.3 in. (4,528 mm) Height 63.2 in. (1,601 mm) Width with mirrors 82 in. (2,082 mm) Wheelbase 103.8 in. (2,636 mm) Ground Clearance 5.6 in. (141 mm) Front Overhang 37.4 in. (951 mm) Rear Overhang 55.7 in./54.8 in. (1,416 mm/1,397 mm)

To cap it all off, the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is priced well compared to its direct competitors. The gas-powered model starts at $44,995, while the PHEV kicks in at $54,995. Depending on your location, the Alfa will qualify for electric vehicle rebates, including $5,000 from the federal government. When you factor this in and consider the all-electric range for the Tonale PHEV, it’s not just an alternate choice, it’s a smart choice.

Let’s all hope that the Tonale is the vehicle that helps power Alfa Romeo back into the spotlight, just where it belongs. Take a look at more 2024 SUVs worth considering.