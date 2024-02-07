CultureGear

Alfa Romeo X GREATS Limited-Edition Sneakers

A clean, low-profile shoe with a timeless design.

By Gear Editor
1 min.
| Updated:
Alfa Romeo X GREATS Limited-Edition Sneakers

Brooklyn’s first sneaker brand, GREATS, has been in the premium shoe game since 2014. Today, they’re teaming up with another premium brand with the launch of a new limited-edition Alfa Romeo-branded sport sneaker ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend in Las Vegas.

Alfa Romeo X GREATS Limited-Edition Sneakers back profile

These kicks are super clean in all white with a premium Italian leather upper. But it’s hard to miss the large Alfa Romeo script stamped along on the outside upper panels, while the upper rear heel finds the iconic Alfa Romeo badge and GREATS logo beneath it. Sitting on an all-rubber sole, these low-profile GREATS are enhanced with discreet Rosso Red branding on the tongue and waxed cotton laces. It’s a clean, low-profile shoe with a timeless design.

Alfa Romeo X GREATS Limited-Edition Sneakers front profile

To promote the show (and their brand), Alfa Romeo is hitting the Las Vegas streets ahead of the Big Game, randomly giving out the limited-edition sneaker to pedestrians on the strip while donating 75 pairs of new shoes to a local homeless shelter in the city. As Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America, puts it, “This collaboration is also a fantastic way to further connect with our brand enthusiasts while giving back to those less fortunate in the local area.”

Get the Goods - Join the List

New vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more.

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.
Author:
Gear Editor
Gear Editor
Our gear team sourcing and dishing out the latest in men's essentials for guys who pave their own path in life. From motor-inspired goods to EDC for adventure and everything in-between.
Up Next
See More

Join our Newsletter:

© 2024 Traction Media