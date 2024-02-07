Alfa Romeo X GREATS Limited-Edition Sneakers

Brooklyn’s first sneaker brand, GREATS, has been in the premium shoe game since 2014. Today, they’re teaming up with another premium brand with the launch of a new limited-edition Alfa Romeo-branded sport sneaker ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend in Las Vegas.

These kicks are super clean in all white with a premium Italian leather upper. But it’s hard to miss the large Alfa Romeo script stamped along on the outside upper panels, while the upper rear heel finds the iconic Alfa Romeo badge and GREATS logo beneath it. Sitting on an all-rubber sole, these low-profile GREATS are enhanced with discreet Rosso Red branding on the tongue and waxed cotton laces. It’s a clean, low-profile shoe with a timeless design.

To promote the show (and their brand), Alfa Romeo is hitting the Las Vegas streets ahead of the Big Game, randomly giving out the limited-edition sneaker to pedestrians on the strip while donating 75 pairs of new shoes to a local homeless shelter in the city. As Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America, puts it, “This collaboration is also a fantastic way to further connect with our brand enthusiasts while giving back to those less fortunate in the local area.”