The 7 Mazda CX-70 2025 Model Grades to Know About

Price and features for each CX-70 More expensive than its full-size, three-row CX-90 sibling, Mazda’s first-ever CX-70 mid-size hauler does separate itself with worthy features. Does the price justify it? That depends, but with three potent powertrain options, an impressive list of interior standard features, and sleek styling upgrades, including large alloy wheels, the new two-row Mazda SUV may check most of the boxes.

Release Date: The 2025 CX-70 is set to arrive in the spring of 2024. The CX-70 models with the standard 280 horsepower e-Skyactiv G 3.3L turbo engine with regular fuel will go on sale in the fall of 2024.

2025 Mazda CX-70 Performance Specs: What They All Have in Common

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

Before we look at each 2025 CX-70 separately, it’s good to know what each model has in common across the entire lineup.

Power and Performance Specs: Three Electrified Powertrain Choices

Engine Type Horsepower (max.) Torque (net) 3.3L I-6 turbo 280 hp @ 5000 rpm 332 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm 3.3L I-6 turbo 340 hp @ 5000 rpm 369 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm 2.5L I-4 PHEV 323 hp @ 6000 rpm 369 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm

With three powertrains on tap with electrified variants, Mazda says the CX-70 boasts the most potent mass-production gasoline engine in the company’s history. At 340 horsepower total, about 17 hp comes from the electric motor.

Customers will choose from two versions of the e-SKYACTIV G 3.3L inline-six turbocharged engine and plug-in hybrid option with the e-Skyactiv PHEV. The former two pair with 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost; they’re all paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and Mazda is throwing in all-wheel drive as standard across all of them. Plus, some drive modes (dubbed Mi-Drive) include Sport, Off-Road, and available Towing or EV modes. Different powertrains for the various trims are discussed below.

Mazda CX-70 Dimension Specs: Exterior and Cargo

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

Mazda CX-70 Exterior Dimension Specs [Expand]: Specification Measurement Wheelbase 122.8 in Front (19″, 21″) 67.1 in Rear (19″, 21″) 67.2 in Overall Length w/ License Plate Holder 201.6 in Overall Length w/o License Plate Holder 200.8 in Width w/wheel arch molding 78.5 in Mirror to mirror, opened 84.9 in Mirror to mirror, folded 77.6 in Height w/o shark fin antenna 68.2 in Height w/shark fin antenna 68.7 in Front Height w/ License Plate Holder 34.3 in Front Height w/o License Plate Holder 33.5 in Rear Height 44.5 in Minimum Ground clearance Unladen (19″) 8.0 in Minimum Ground clearance Unladen (21″) 8.1 in

Mazda CX-70 Cargo Dimension Specs [Expand]: Specification Measurement (in) Height from Floor to Roof 31.6/31.3 (Standard PT/High PT & PHEV) Threshold Height from Ground 31.2 Length after 2nd Row 50.1 Length to 1st Row – At Most Front 97.5 Rear Tail Gate Opening Width 42.0 Rear Tail Gate Opening Height 26.9 Width at Floor 49.8 Width between Rear Tire House 43.7

1. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred

$40,445 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine (280 hp)

: e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine (280 hp) The entry-level model with a decent list of standard features

Even at the floor level, the entry-level 2025 CX-70 finds standard 19-inch gray metal finish alloy wheels and blacked-out styling, including black chrome “Inline 6” fender badging, and black exterior touches to the side mirrors, wheel arch moldings, roof rails, window trims, and rear spoiler.

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

Inside, it gets an impressive list of standard features, including black leather seats, a 12.3-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument panel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, an eight-speaker audio system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, heated front seats.

2. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium

$45,900 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine (280 hp)

: e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine (280 hp) Improved towing capacity

The second offering in the CX-70 roster ramps up towing abilities while adding more features over the Turbo Preferred. Mazda claims this trim will offer up to 5,000 lbs with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories, enough to haul small boats and camper trailers. The wheels grow to 21-inch alloys with a black metal finish while adding more exterior features, including a hands-free power liftgate, power panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, blacked-out door handles, pillar garnishes, and contrasting silver valence on the front bumper.

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

As for tech, it adds a head-up display (HUD), a better Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with two-position memory, upgraded interior lighting, SiriusXM satellite radio (three-month trial), and Mazda Online Navigation.

3. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus

$48,900 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine (280 hp)

: e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine (280 hp) Upgraded interior, including winter-friendly features

Building on the Premium, the Premium Plus essentially levels up the interior while adding more safety features. For an extra $3,000, these add-ons may or may not be worth it, depending on how you like your cabin packaged out.

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

The interior gets upgraded to Nappa leather (available in black or red), adding a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats, and a 150-volt outlet. A power panoramic sunroof comes standard, and for those in colder climates, you’ll also get the windshield wiper de-icer, power-folding, and auto-dimming door mirrors. Also, leather with stitched leather panels matches the seat colours.

4. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium

$52,450 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo (340 hp)

: e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo (340 hp) Steps up to the more potent engine, more blacked-out styling details, LED headlamps, more heated interior features

If you need more power and torque, this trim gets the 340 horsepower e-Skyactiv G 3.3L inline-six turbo engine with 369 lb-ft of torque, the 5,000 lbs. towing capacity, and the Mazda Mi-Drive modes. The company claims an EPA-estimated 23 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined. We’ll know for sure once we drive this thing.

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

The wheels stay at the impressive 21-inch size but improve with a two-tone black metal and machine-cut finish; the dark looks continue with piano black heated and power-folding auto-dimming side mirrors, roof rails, rear spoiler, and front grille with honeycomb texture. The headlights and taillights go full LED, adding an adaptive front lighting system.

The Turbo S Premium interior adds four USB ports, Nappa leather seating (black or red), heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, retractable rear sunshades, eight-way power adjustable seating with memory for the driver.

5. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus

$55,950 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo (340 hp)

: e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo (340 hp) Range-topping non-PHEV model

Going from Turbo S Premium to Turbo S Premium Plus allows CX-70 buyers to appreciate the finer details. For about $2,500 extra, this trim adds the windshield wiper de-icer for enhanced visibility in cold weather, quilted Nappa leather seats in an exclusive tan finish for a touch of luxury and comfort, and a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel. The dashboard gains suede inserts, and for campers and outdoor enthusiasts, the 150-watt outlet located in the cargo area may come in handy.

6. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 PHEV Premium

$54,400 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv PHEV with a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor (323 hp)

: e-Skyactiv PHEV with a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor (323 hp) The entry-level plug-in hybrid variant with less towing capacity

Now we get into the hybrid-powered CX-70s, but note this trim is less expensive than the $55,950 Turbo S Premium Plus. Mazda is promising a 17.8-kWh pack enabling up to 26 miles of pure electric driving and up to 56 MPGe; all from the 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor combo. With hybrids, towing capacity often takes a hit; this PHEV, rated at 3,500 lbs, is no exception. If you plan to tow more giant toys, go for the non-hybrids with 5,000 lbs.

2025 CX-70 in Metallic Copper. Photo: Mazda

This model keeps the drive modes (Sport, Off-Road, Towing, and EV Modes) and many of the premium styling upgrades, including the 21-inch wheels, power panoramic sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, LED lighting, heated side mirrors, and black exterior accents.

Inside, standard features include the Bose 12-speaker audio, wireless phone charging, 12.3-inch Mazda Connect infotainment, four USB-C inputs, digital gauge cluster, head-up display, SiriusXM, power-adjustable seats with heating, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, three-zone climate control, retractable rear sunshades, and a 1500-watt charging outlet.

7. 2025 Mazda CX-70 3.3 PHEV Premium Plus

$57,450 MSRP USD

Powertrain : e-Skyactiv PHEV with a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor (323 hp)

: e-Skyactiv PHEV with a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and electric motor (323 hp) The most expensive 2025 CX-70 with extra safety features

The range-topping CX-70 is hybrid-powered and builds on the other PHEV with extra features. The most notable are upgraded seats with Nappa leather in optional black or red, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. The extended leather throughout the dashboard with black or red stitching is an extra premium touch.

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

Other upgrades over the entry-level PHEV are mostly safety tech features, including front cross-traffic alert, Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, Rear View Monitor with dynamic guidelines, a security system, and 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and Trailer Hitch View. Other notable extras include a 150V outlet in the trunk, windshield wiper de-icer, automatic power-folding, and auto-dimming side mirrors.

In summary, here’s the 2025 Mazda CX-70 lineup and pricing (USD):

CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred : $40,445

: $40,445 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium : $45,900

: $45,900 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus : $48,900

: $48,900 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium : $52,450

: $52,450 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus : $55,950

: $55,950 CX-70 PHEV Premium : $54,400

: $54,400 CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus: $57,450

In addition, you can pay extra for some of the glossier exterior paint options (USD):

Soul Red Crystal Metallic : $595

: $595 Rhodium White Metallic : $595

: $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic : $450

: $450 Zircon Sand Metallic : $450

: $450 Melting Copper Metallic: $450

2025 CX-70. Photo: Mazda

