2022 MX-30: Mazda’s First EV Fails to Impress with Lackluster Range & Performance Specs

In April, Mazda introduced its first battery-powered vehicle, the MX-30, with a promise to start sales in California in October before it is available across other states. The subcompact crossover will also be accessible in plug-in-hybrid flavour later on.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 gives two trim options to buyers: the Base ($34,645) and Premium Plus ($37,655), both costing more than its competitors – the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Though about $10k less expensive than luxury compact rivals like the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.

Powertrain: electric motor producing 143-hp

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 features one electric motor generating 143 horsepower (107 kW) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (200 lb-ft) powering the front wheels. All-wheel drive isn’t an option initially, but it might be available later, as the plug-in-hybrid model would offer it.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV. Photo: Mazda

Compared to Hyundai Kona Electric and Mini Cooper Electric, the lower horsepower rating means it is not that brisk. However, the electric powertrain should be good enough to offer decent acceleration. The European model takes 9.7 seconds to cover 62 mph (100 km/h).

Battery and range: not as good as its compact rivals

When it comes to battery and range, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 again falls behind its competitors. The small 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery is capable of delivering around 100 miles between charges, which is over 50% lower than what Bolt EV and Kona Electric offer.

The crossover offers its owners different charging options. They can charge through a public Level 2 station or use a DC fast charger. Drivers can juice up the battery to 80% in around 36 minutes on a DC fast charger. The company has plans to collaborate with ChargePoint to provide more charging options to MX-30 drivers in the U.S.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV. Photo: Mazda

MX-30 interior, infotainment, connectivity

Mazda said they had employed natural and sustainable materials like cork and breathable fabric upholstery created from recycled plastic bottles in the interior. The headroom and legroom are adequate at the front, but we can’t say the same for the rear seats due to the vehicle’s sloping roofline.

The floating center console boasts an electronic shifter, a well-known multi-function commander knob, and shortcut buttons letting the passengers manage the Mazda Connect infotainment system.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV. Photo: Mazda

The standard facilities across the range comprise heated front seats, a 7-inch digital gauge display, a power sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and so on. Mazda didn’t reveal the boot capacity yet.

In front of the floating center console, we find a new 7-inch touchscreen allowing you to control the climate functions. It also has another 8.8-inch display that emerges from the dash, permitting you to manage infotainment features like the audio system, navigation, and backup camera.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and so are the Mazda Connected Services, letting you observe and operate different functions of the MX-30 remotely using the MyMazda App.

Safety

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 will come equipped with the i-Activsense safety suite featuring collision mitigation, lane-keep assist, and many other systems to make your journeys safe. We will know more about these features closer to the launch. However, in 2020 the European model received a five-star rating by EuroNCAP, which seconds its safety credentials.