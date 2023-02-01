First Look at Mazda’s 8-Passenger 2024 CX-90 SUV

Los Angeles, CA — Mazda has thrown out the rule book with the creation of its new CX-90 eight-passenger SUV, the flagship of the company’s premium Large Product Group of crossovers.

The company has given the CX-90 a powertrain setup that defies accepted wisdom. Instead of the typical SUV configuration of a V6 mounted sidewards on a front-drive transaxle, the CX-90 8-passenger SUV is powered by an inline six-cylinder engine mounted lengthwise and connected through an eight-speed transmission to rear-wheel drive. Canadian vehicles will be available in “rear-biased” AWD only.

2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby 2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby

The premium line is a big deal for the small Japanese manufacturer, known in recent years for its thrifty Mazda 3 compact cars and sporty MX-5 roadster. The three-row, eight-passenger CX-90 aims to take Mazda upscale into the truly premium terrain – taking on rivals like the Acura MDX and Volvo XC90.

CX-90 Power Sources: Mild-Hybrid, PHEV, and Burly Gas Engine

Buyers can choose between the mild-hybrid gasoline-fuelled 3.3-litre engine and the brand’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain mated to a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

The move to an inline six was a matter of much debate within the company, executives say, but was ultimately chosen for its weight savings and efficiency benefits. It also allows for the optimum placement of the hybrid’s electric motor – between the engine and transmission.

2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby 2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby

Mazda has equipped the CX-90 with the best of the company’s tech through its standard e-Activsense safety features. Those include frontal smart brake support, blind spot monitoring, and radar cruise control. The 12.3” (31 cm) centre display is new and its see-through view monitor helps drivers navigate into tight parking spots.

CX-90 gets more power than any Mazda, ever

Mazda is a company known for putting a fun-to-drive factor into everything vehicle it makes and, on paper, the CX-90’s numbers look pretty impressive. The 3.3-litre e-SkyActive engine is six-cylinder, turbocharged and boosted by a 48-volt hybrid system, rated at 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when run on premium fuel, it’s the most output ever from a production Mazda engine.

The PHEV’s combined four-cylinder engine and electric boost is rated at 322 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. With its 17.8 kWh battery, the all-electric driving range is estimated at up to 55 kilometres.

The vehicle also sits on 21-inch “diamond cut” alloy wheels with black accents, accentuating its performance pedigree.

One of the glorious advantages to the electrified platform is eerily smooth, surge-free acceleration right from a dead stop. We expect the CX-90 will be a well-mannered and robust highway hauler.

An interior even your grandmother would love

The interior is as neatly arranged as grandma’s Sunday dinner table. Even the lacey open stitching on the horizontally oriented dash looks a bit like a crocheted tablecloth, although designers say it’s meant to mimic the Japanese weaving technique of Kimihimo. It is as understated as you would expect a premium vehicle to be. The overall effect is of spaciousness and calm.

2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby 2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby

Designers in Irvine, Calif., worked with the team in Japan to achieve an expansive interior feel, with subtle Japanese accents. Other interior details include a 12.4-inch (31-cm) centre display, real burled Maple wood trim on the doors and spacious centre console, and Nappa leather seat fronts on the high trim levels (trim levels have not be released).

Seats have been moved outward to allow for large centre console storage. Although interior dimensions were not yet available, rear-seat legroom is generous and cargo space, especially with that third row folded down, is massive. The rear seat area gets heating and cooling vents and USB-C outlets.

Takeaway: On paper, this Mazda 3-row SUV looks like zoom-zoom fun

Journalists have yet put to put the CX-90 to the test, so its real-world performance is a matter of speculation. Two things bode well: the reasonably powerful drive systems in both the mild hybrid 3.3-litre and the 2.4-litre PHEV should give the vehicle plenty of oomph for highway passing.

2024 Mazda CX-90. Photo: Doug Firby

And the Kinematic Posture Control, or KPC, has been adapted from the MX-5 Miata. Mazda says KPC applies “a slight brake input to the inner rear wheel during sharp cornering. The braking pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners.” That all sounds like . . . fun.

We look forward to getting it out on the streets to see whether this handsome vehicle fully lives up to its promise.

CX-90 price

Mazda has not yet released pricing, warranty information or mileage estimates. But buyers can expect the CX-90 to be more expensive than the CX-9 it is replacing, and to provide quicker acceleration and improved fuel economy. Expect top trim levels to edge in the low $50,000s; with an entry price-point in the low $40K range.