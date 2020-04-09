Alu-Cab saw an opportunity to produce a lightweight, versatile, mid-range camper solution for the 4×4 rental market — that was 10 years ago. Today, with overlanding and off-road excursions taking off, the South African-based company’s Canopy Camper isn’t a day too late, particularly, for those pickup truck and SUV adventurers who can’t afford an expensive off-road trailer (like the rugged Migrator Off-Road Camper by FIM Caravans out of Romania), don’t want to camp on the ground (that’s so 2000s), or aren’t willing to invest in a cheap secondary weekend vehicle (can’t blame them). Over the years, and with user feedback, Abu-Cab has improved on the original lightweight and low-profile design making the canopy more production-friendly for the masses, opposed to building custom rigs for customers. The latest version is more modular and finds an easy-access vertical door with heavy-duty hinges, coupled with side-access canopy doors to enjoy the outdoors as painlessly as possible. Inside, the flip-away bed leads to more standing space and headroom, while the bedding remains in place whether the tent is open or closed. Cold nights are kept at bay with the dual-layer canvas tent and expect roof rails to mount various rooftops. Fully kitted, the camper is rated at 250kg, and 210kg dry, and will accommodate a shortlist of vehicles including several mid-trucks like the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma in North America and Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara across The Pond. Check out Alu-Cab’s website at www.alu-cab.com to learn more.









