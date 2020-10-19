Aprilia has just made high-performance bikes a little less intimidating for new riders with the new 2021 RS 660 — the first of a brand-new range of motorcycles from the Italian brand. Sporting an ideal power-to-weight ratio, Aprilia opted for a highly-tuned 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine opposed to a triple or inline-4 powerplant. The result is a lightweight yet high-performance motorcycle accessible to more riders, while marking the reemergence of mid-displacement engine sizes. As Aprilia puts it, the new RS 660 was born “in response to the demand from new generations for fun, easy and satisfying bikes, just as apt for thrilling road riding as they are for occasional outings on the race track.” Offering plenty of torque from a short-stork motor with 80 percent of its maximum torque of nearly 50 ft-lbs from 4000 rpm to the 11,500 rpm redline, shifting duties come from a standard, quick-shifting six-speed transmission. But despite its easy-to-handle characteristics and manageable power, the newcomer doesn’t compromise the other important features like uber-aggressive styling, premium electronics, various riding modes, multi-map cornering ABS, and die-cast aluminum chassis. The Acid Gold colour scheme is a first in the segment and looks hot contrasting with the red wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II rubber paired to Brembo brakes. Other worthy options include the Ducati SuperSport and Yamaha YZF-R6 — but at the 2021 RS 660’s $11,299 competitive price point, Aprilia is hitting the market hard.