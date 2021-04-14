Audi launches new lineup of Q4 e-tron electric crossovers

Audi is proving that its shift towards electrification won’t stop at only one model. After releasing the e-tron and e-tron Sportback last year, followed by the e-tron GT supercar this year, the next vehicles on the list are these: the 2022 Q4 and Q4 Sportback.

Audi wants everyone to know that the Q4 is an entry level electric compact luxury SUV. In other words, it’s bringing electrification to a more affordable price point. Although we’ll still need to wait a few more months before pricing is announced.

That all being said, the arrival of a smaller, cuter version of the e-tron comes with little surprise. Audi has been teasing us with camouflaged concept photos of the Q4 for quite some time now. And with the Volkswagen group slowly rolling out electric vehicles on its new MEB architecture, things like the Volkswagen ID.4, it was only a matter of time before an Audi equivalent hit the market as well.

Q4 e-tron range, battery and drivetrain expectations

But while it shares its underpinnings and 77 kWh battery (usable) with its Volkswagen sibling, Audi nevertheless ensured that the Q4 looks, feels and drives like an Audi. While the US market will get a bargain basement two-wheel drive version with 201 horsepower on tap, the only available configuration for Canada will be a two-motor all-wheel drive setup, for a total combined output of 295 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque.

Range for the two-wheel drive model is EPA-certified at 250 miles (402 km), while the all-wheel drive Q4 has not yet been evaluated. Audi says that it’ll do up to 310 miles (500 km) according to Europe’s WLTP evaluation cycle. Expect that number to drop closer to 270 miles (434 km) when the EPA takes a stab at it.

A closer look inside

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron Quattro cockpit. Photo: Audi

Inside, an entirely digital dashboard layout and 10.3 to 11.6-inch (the largest ever fitted to an Audi vehicle) infotainment screens dominate the cabin. Audi pushes the technological envelop by cramming the Q4 e-tron lineup with the addition of augmented reality in the vehicle’s head’s up display. The system displays additional driving information that can prove handy during navigation.

Scheduled to hit showrooms towards the end of this year, the 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback will be entirely carbon neutral when they’ll be delivered to their owners, says Audi. Many efforts have been made at its Zwickau plant in Germany to ensure that the vehicle’s battery production utilizes renewable resources.

Audi compensates the remaining environmental impacts by taking part in various environmental projects. Furthermore, 27 of the Q4’s components are made of recycled materials. Nature-friendly and organic cabin materials can also be order as options.

