2023 BMW M4 CSL: A 543 Horsepower M GmbH Racer Built for the Streets

Unless you’re pro BMW driver like Martin Tomczyk or Bruno Spengler, the chances of piloting a proper M GmbH racer like the BMW M4 GT3 isn’t likely (sorry). But the German has made that dream a bit more realistic now with the BMW M4 CSL — a beastly 4 Series coupe officially locking down the fastest time ever for a series-production BMW at Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, clocking in at a posted a lap time of 7:20.2.

Essentially, BMW takes the attainable M4 Competition and converted it into something magical with the M4 CSL, with the help of its M GmbH performance division. A special edition offering as part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the CSL shaves off about 108 kg of weight while increasing power by 40 horsepower over the M4 Competition.

The result is a high-performance M4 sprinting 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7-seconds, hitting 124 mph (200 km/h) in just under 11-seconds, while achieving a 307 km/h top speed, electronically limited, of course.

BMW M4 Horsepower Levels-up with the Limited CSL Edition

2023 M4 CSL. Photo: BMW 2023 M4 CSL. Photo: BMW

Powering this BMW coupe is the same 6-cylinder mill from the M4 Competition, and the most powerful road-legal M4 engine BMW has produced. But it gets better from there. M GmbH increased output to 543-hp at 6,250 rpm (a 40-hp jump) and peak torque of 479 lb-ft from as low as 2,750 rpm climbing to 5,950 rpm. This all trumps the fastest M4 in history from 2021.

Here’s a quick look at key specs:

Max power 543 horsepower @ 6,250 Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 479 @ 2,750-5,950 Transmission 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic Acceleration: 0-62 mph 3.7-seconds Top Speed (km/h) 307

Everything pairs to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, sending power to this M4’s rear wheels. Of course, theres an extensive list of chassis enhancements — from a significant front axle/rear axle upgrade and standard Adaptive M Suspension, to M4 CSL-specific wheel camber settings to a 7.6 mm height drop over its M4 Competition sibling.

2023 M4 CSL. Photo: BMW

M Carbon ceramic brakes as standard, BMW’s Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, an enhanced M Traction Control function for track use, M4 CSL exclusive 19-inch front/20-inch rear M performance wheels, the list goes on.

Some main footwork specs below:

Front brakes 15.7-in M Carbon ceramic brakes, vented, with six-piston fixed calipers Rear brakes 15.0-in M Carbon ceramic brakes, vented, with single-piston floating calipers Front suspension Adaptive M suspension with double-joint spring strut axle in lightweight aluminum construction, M-specific kinematics and elastokinematics Rear suspension Adaptive M suspension with five-link axle in lightweight aluminum / steel construction, rear-axle subframe with rigid bolted connection to the body, M-specific elastokinematics Wheels Front: 9.5J x 19 forged light alloy

Rear: 10.5J x 20 forged light alloy Tires Front: 275/35ZR 19 100Y XL

Rear: 285/30ZR 20 99Y XL

Inside, a pair of track-ready M Carbon full bucket seats set the tone and disregards any rear passengers — seats completely reworked by M GmbH for the demands of track driving, so don’t expect them in your 2023 M4 Competition.

Limited to only 1,000 units globally, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL hits the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing production line in July 2022, starting at $140,895 and $166,500 in Canada where it’s limited to 41 units. Check out all our BMW reviews here.