Review: Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter Tire

When it comes to top-performing snow-rated rubber, Bridgestone Blizzak tires are almost always in the conversation, often making the ‘best of’ lists in various comparisons. And for good reason: it’s a premium winter tire designed to deliver optimal snow and ice performance; available in various models including the Blizzak LM-32 for luxury vehicles, the workhorse LM001 series for unrelenting winters, and LM005 for the best in winter performance designed for sports cars.

But the Blizzak DM-V2 is arguably the most popular, replacing the outgoing DM-V1. The newer version’s block edges increase by 15 percent, while incorporating updated technology (Multicell Compound with Hydrophilic Coating, to be exact) for better traction on snow and ice, and improved ground contact for better grip in on the icy roads.

This all sounds great, but how to the DM-V2s perform? Here’s a closer look.

What’s new to the Blizzak DM-V2 winter tire?

Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2. Photo: Amee Reehal

It should first be noted that these tires are optimized for use on SUVs, CUVs and light trucks. They have, however, been used on some muscle models like the Ford Mustang with great success, too. They include a number of innovative features that help to set them apart from competition, including:

A next-gen “Multicell Compound”

Increased block edges

Enhanced ground contact

The tire’s so-called “Multicell Compound” features a special hydrophilic coating that absorbs and then removes every bit of moisture from the tire’s surface, which means in theory that you get better traction on ice and snow.

The block edges on the DM-V2 have been increased by 15 percent, once again giving you more traction and control, especially on uncertain snowy ground. Finally, ground contact is improved by designing the tire to allow more surface area to make contact the road, which is your ideal scenario in winter.

How well do these Bridgestone Blizzak tires perform?

These aren’t just winter tires in the sense of being thicker and with a more intricate and deep-cut tread pattern. These are clearly tires that are engineered for the snow. When testing them on different types and thicknesses of snow and ice, we found no discernible loss in consistency of traction and stability on our 2021 Lexus RX 350 F Sport Black Line Edition test SUV.

Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2. Photo: Amee Reehal Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2. Photo: Amee Reehal

One additional benefit of the DM-V2 tire is that is could well remove any need you have to attach additional equipment like chains, which is good for the roads and more convenient for you. As you drive on them, that bigger block edged and increased surface area make their presence known because you just feel absolutely glued to the road.

What we also liked about these tires that doesn’t get enough attention, in our view, is how they still manage to maintain a quiet and comfortable ride in the cabin. Heavy-duty winter tires are normally the harbinger of greater noise and rougher riding on cold wintry drives, but these Blizzaks add minimal additional noise, keeping the cabin quiet and comfy.

They do have some impact on fuel consumption, namely to increase it, but that is normal for winter tires. Compared to other winter tires on the market like the Continental IceContact XTRM and Pirelli Scorpions, the Blizzak DM-V2 will not add any serious increase to consumption, and are actually very economical by winter tires standards.

Takeaway: a Bridgestone SUV winter tire that’s reliable, quiet, comfortable, and economical

To conclude, we have to rate these tires very highly in all important metrics. Individual drivers may find issue with some aspects like fuel consumption, but absolutely no one can deny the impressive snow and ice performance of these tires. The traction is frankly unbeatable.

Currently pricing for the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 starts at around $150 per tire for the 235/75R15 size; in Canada, Bridgestone’s site has the 215/65R16 size listed at $273.99.