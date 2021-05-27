Colorado Campworks NS-1 Off-Road Camper

The Nomadic System One — known simply as NS-1 — is the product of years of innovation from the team at Colorado Campworks. The idea was to create the world’s best camper, and the current NS1 has come pretty close from what we’re seeing here.

The compact and stylish design of the NS-1 forms the housing for one of the most capable campers out there. Some noteworthy standard features include:

Built-in heated external shower Rear receiver for bike/ski rack Dual-burner cooktop Running hot and cold water with 20-gallon (75 litres) water tank 8 cubic feet (226 litres) of under-bed storage USB and 12V outlets LED taillights and sidelights 100-percent solar power with roof-mounted 200W photovoltaic cell Structural insulation

Colorado Campworks gives buyers a huge number of options to augment the standard configuration with a more powerful and advanced electrical system, added insulation, “glamping” upgrades and other packages. This is the compact camper that really can do anything, anywhere.

This isn’t just a camper for summer vacations. The NS-1 is ready for on-road, off-road and four-season adventure in any climate. It comes with Timbren Axle-Less Suspension as standard along with its articulating hitch. It can handle any terrain you take it over.

Compact as it looks, the interior allows for a queen-size mattress sleeping area, as well as the storage space, soft-close drawers, windows, insulation for winter and more features that make it the cosiest and most comfortable choice for nomadic vacation time.

Production in 2021 is underway but you’ll need to put your name down fast to guarantee a unit. The base retail price is $37,000, and with optional packages might go to $44,000, depending on what you select.

Campworks NS-1 key dimension specs: