Jeep Jeep Gladiator

The go-anywhere, do-anything diesel Gladiator for the hardcore overlanders

Equipped with a fridge, stove, roof-top tent, and lift kit the Farout Gladiator Concept should make Jeep adventurers very happy

News Editor
Diesel-powered Jeep Gladiator Overlander “Farout” Concept front
Jeep is giving off-road explorers another reason to consider the new diesel-powered Gladiator with this Farout Concept. Based on the Jeep Wayout concept from 2019, the Farout Gladiator was originally slated to debut at the Moab Easter Jeep Safari this past April, but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we’re getting a first look now. 

As Jeep puts it, “as overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base.” While this model isn’t for sale, shoppers currently have a plethora of Gladiator accessories to choose from to create their own overlanding midsize pickup — from lift kits to roof-top tents. So, this Moab version is more inspiration than anything else. 

A proper Gladiator camper with 28 mpg highway 

Powered by the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 powerplant available with the Gladiator Sport, Overland and Rubicon models, going off the beaten path for extended periods is less stressful with 28 mpg highway fuel economy. The 2021 Gladiator gets the most powerful diesel in the mid-size class and the highest torque rating of any mid-size pickup.

But the real magic isn’t under the hood. Up top, a customized deployable roof-top tent will sleep four and retracts in seconds, according to Jeep. There’s also an integrated roof-rack system for lugging additional gear topside.

Diesel-powered Jeep Gladiator Overlander “Farout” Concept rear

2021 Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept. Photo: Jeep

Inside, a fully functional refrigerator, stove, built-in seats and table space set this Gladiator apart from anything else we’ve seen to date. Orange stitching and plaid flannel seat inserts round out the ‘outdoorsy’ vibes. 

Also read: Closer Look Inside the New Jeep Gladiator Mid-Size Pickup

Also new is the “Earl” body colour, which looks pretty sharp in contrast to the chartreuse (greenish-yellow) accents on the hood, rear tailgate tow hooks, springs, badging and shocks.

On the performance front, this go-anywhere Jeep pickup ramps things up with a two-inch lift kit courtesy of Jeep Performance Parts. The front and rear rock rails are custom paired to FOX performance shocks, all riding on 17-inch matte charcoal rims wrapped in massive 37-inch mud-terrain tires. Add a 12,000 lb. Warn winch to a modified front steel bumper, and this adventurer is good to go. 

Of all the Gladiator concepts and builds we’ve seen thus far — including the North Edition and Three O Five special editions — this proper, OEM adventurer tops our list. 

