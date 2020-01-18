2020 Jeep Gladiator North Edition

When winter hits and the roads get dicey, Jeep owners don’t usually worry about tackling the frosty commutes. But for those who need more assurances, Jeep introduces the North Edition across the entire lineup – including new Gladiator mid-size pickup.

The optional package slaps a set of all-season or all-terrain tires to handle the white stuff, though in our opinion, winter or snow tires would make more sense. Remote start is a nice addition, too, for getting the Gladiator warmed up without stepping outside; heated seats and heated steering wheel are also in the mix.

The interior stays a little cleaner with all-weather floor mats while power heated mirrors provide extra safety on the road. Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather is a nice touch too.

Related: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Towing Capacity & Payload: A Closer Look

For performance, expect the Gladiator North Edition to ramp up 4×4 capability with brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes and traction control, and some tow hooks for good measure. A Jeep Trail Rated kit includes tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, and safety kit.

For a closer look, the 2020 Gladiator North Edition will be on display in Boston at the New England International Auto Show between January 16 to 20. Interested in buying one now? Jeep dealers are selling the North Edition Gladiator now for $$45,720 (Overland edition with package), while Canadians can expect to $2,495 for the package on Gladiator Overland.