2020 Wrangler & Gladiator “Three O Five” Special Edition Models

Miami Vibes: 2020 Wrangler & Gladiator “Three O Five” Special Edition Models

First time powertop is available on Wrangler Sport S model

By News Editor

South Florida Jeep fans who appreciate the open-air freedom lifestyle will like this — a pair of off-roaders with an exclusively Miami vibe. Debuting at the Miami International Auto Show, the new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator mid-size truck “Three O Five” Edition models, both based on the Sport S trims, are built specifically for Miamians. Available in colours you’d expect — Bright White or Punk’n Orange Metallic — only 305 special-edition models will be produced. Yes, 305 denoting the city’s area code. Kitschiness and crazy colours aside, the Three O Five versions will offer some other key benefits including a selection of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar, but above all, marking the first time consumers can enjoy the powertop features on the Wrangler Sport S model. Both special editions models get a distinct hood graphic and hood and side fender decal package, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a 7-inch radio, grille and surrounds from Jeep Performance Parts, and all-weather floor mats for those wet Miami days. The Wrangler “Three O Five” is powered by a 2.0L turbo engine paired to an 8-speed transmission and gets the one-touch powertop, black fuel filler door, and sport LED headlight package. The Gladiator pickup finds a 3.6L engine under the hood and body-colour fender flare and all-terrain tire package on the outside. Interested in buying one? Hit up a Miami Jeep dealership — only 255 Wranglers and 50 Gladiators will be available. 

CATEGORIES:
JeepJeep GladiatorAuto NewsJeep NewsJeep Wrangler

