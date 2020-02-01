Fusing luxury and comfort with gritty off-the-grid adventure is what Colorado-based EarthRoamer does best, building stellar travel machines based on big truck platforms. Their latest off-roader is the EarthRoamer LTi, built on a Ford F-550 4WD chassis with a burly 6.7L turbo diesel under the hood good for 330-hp and 750 lb.ft. of torque. Replacing the outgoing LTS model with added innovations while taking the best qualities from the massive F-750-based HD, the new LTi steps it up with a carbon fiber vacuum infused camper, lithium ion battery, bunk side windows, and raised ceiling height. Water capacity is increased to 100 gallons and the 1320 watts of solar power ensures this expedition vehicle stays alive. With seating for up to 6 people while sleeping up to 4 comfortably, 5 floor plans are available. Other key features include a redesigned hot water system, a lower entry step making for easier ingress and egress, and multicolour indirect interior lighting to keep the party going. The full height bathroom with shower and cassette toilet, coupled with a new self-sufficient, quieter generator puts comfort front and centre. EarthRoamer handcrafts each and every one of its products, sold directly through their Dacono, Colorado factory. The LTi — the most advanced EarthRoamer on the roster — starts at $590,000 but budget $700,000 for a well-equipped version — and have $50,000 ready for a deposit. Sign us up.











