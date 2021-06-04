When you’re driving a serious SUV, you need tires that are the highest order of quality. When they proclaim themselves to be “all-terrain” tires, they have to live up to that name. Recently a new set of Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT tires measuring 275/60R20 wrapped our 2021 GMC Yukon AT4‘s redesigned 20-inch wheels. So, we put them to the test for everyday driving duties.

First, a bit about these Goodyear SUV tires

The Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT was first introduced back in 2016 to expand the then-growing line-up of all-terrain tires. It was designed to slot in below the top-of-the-range Wrangler Adventure tire, to deliver capable all-round off-road performance while being able to seamlessly transition back to the road.

Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT. Photo: Goodyear Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT. Photo: Goodyear

They feature one of Goodyear’s newest tread compounds, which since 2016 has been further enhanced to be tougher and more durable as an all-season tire material. It’s matched with a rugged interlocking tread pattern that looks as comfortable on the mountain trail as it does on the interstate highway.

One other special feature of these tires is a saw-tooth block edge coupled with multi-angles sipes which are there in theory to help the tire to offer better traction in wet conditions.

How Did the Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT Perform?

The Good

The best news of all was that as we tested our GMC Yukon with these tires, we noticed immediately that the off-road traction was absolutely as strong as Goodyear claim in their own marketing material. With the particular size we were using, too, we felt absolutely solid even on trails we’ve tested in other vehicles before and felt less-than secure.

Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT. Photo: Amee Reehal

We were fortunate to be able to get our test vehicle into some muddy conditions and found it extremely capable. You might expect to need a more specialized high-traction tire rather than all-seasons that are also designed for road use. Goodyear has scored another win with these truly versatile tires.

The Not As Good

The tires deliver a great off- and on-road ride quality, there’s no doubt, which is why it’s a shame about the more-than-expected noise level. Perhaps it’s unique to our larger tires on the GMC Yukon, but even we were surprised that such a well-engineered tire would make as much noise as it did.

In truth, there are many tires noisier than this Goodyear offering, but truth be told, you expect this one to deliver less noise when you feel the ride quality, but it’s a little disappointing in the end.

Takeaway: Is the Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT worth it?

Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT. Photo: Amee Reehal

There’s no doubt about it: Goodyear has lived up to their international reputation with this tire. No one can deny its capabilities in mud, snow, and on wet roads when delivering traction, ride quality and that all-important feeling of safety and security. The noise issue is real, but it’s fairly minor, when looked at on balance.

If you’re looking for a versatile all-terrain tire that’s off-road durable, but on-road suitable, then the Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT could possibly make your shortlist.

