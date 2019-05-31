You could hit the nearest Jeep dealership for an adventure-ready, top-trim Gladiator Rubicon which adds to a base model 33-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires, locking front and rear differentials, and sway bars that unlatch with the touch of a button – all with a 285-horsepower, 3.5L V6 engine under the hood.

Or, you could head to the Lone Star State, drop by Hennessey for one of their limited, 1000-hp Hellcat V8-powered 2020 MAXIMUS 1000 Gladiators sporting a six-inch suspension lift and 20-inch Hennessey wheels wrapped in burly BFGoodrich KD off-road tires.

Just make sure you’ve got $200,000 in the bank to make it happen, which includes the base Jeep Gladiator.

Hellcat V8 powering this Gladiator

Limited to only 24 units, this cleanly styled, unassuming Gladiator is by far the most insane we’ve seen since Jeep’s new truck hit the scene just this year, first unveiled back in 2018. With a 6.2L supercharged Hellcat crate motor, it’s tough to see anything more powerful ever coming out.

You wouldn’t think this 2020 Gladiator is packing 1000-hp just by looking at it. Clean look with blacked-out styling. Photo: Hennessey

Putting down 933 lb. ft of torque to go with all that power, the MAXIMUS 1000’s V8 power plant pairs to Jeep’s 8-speed transmission, along with an ECU, wiring harnesses, radiator, and fuel system all upgraded to keep up with the HPE1000 engine upgrade.

Lifted and ready to go

Unlike a stock Gladiator, this mid-size off-roader gets blessed with an upgraded suspension with a 6-inch lift, along with enhanced front and rear bumpers to handle anything that gets in the way.

Interior treatment

Custom leather interior upgrade along with embroidered seats replace the stock offering, while LED lights and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust system rounds out the exterior.

Hennessy’s producing only 24 unit

Production begins July 2019 and will take four months to complete and comes with the Texas tuner’s 3 Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty. Again, Hennessey is only building 24 MAXIMUS 1000 Gladiators and only two units per month. So if you’re serious about flossing the most insane American mid-size pickup around, you better get on it…now.

