If We Could, We’d Buy These 10 Badass Vehicles Right Now

Built By Legends Bayside Blue Nissan R34 GT-R Restomod

The Built By Legends Bayside Blue Nissan R34 GT-R Restomod is, in our view, an ultimate blend of classic R34 heritage and modern performance upgrades. Unveiled at the 2024 SEMA Show, it features a 650-horsepower MINE’S engine, carbon fiber air intake, and upgraded ECU. A Getrag six-speed manual pairs with a reinforced chassis by Garage Yoshida. It sits on an active suspension, AP Racing brakes, and classic Rays 18-inch wheels. Finished in the iconic Bayside Blue, this R34 captures the spirit of a legend. We wouldn’t be talking about it if we had the $450,000 the Japanese shop is asking for.

Dust Hightail Electric Dirt Bike

The Dust Hightail Electric Dirt Bike combines power, agility, and eco-friendliness in a lightweight package. With 42 horsepower, 660 Nm of torque, and weighing just 220 pounds, it offers gas-bike-like performance. Its 4.4 kWh swappable battery delivers 35 miles or two hours of riding, while the near-silent 55 dB drivetrain makes it ideal for noise-sensitive trails. Designed for new and intermediate riders, it features no gears or clutch for easy handling. Proudly American-made with Bloom, the Hightail embraces a transparent “build in public” process. Pre-orders are $10,950 at Dust, with deliveries in late 2025. Quiet, low-maintenance, and emission-free—this bike redefines off-road fun and belongs in our garage, now.

1966 Ford GT40 Mk II

The 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II, a racing icon, is set to hit the auction block at RM Sotheby’s in February 2025 in Miami. This historic car secured a second-place finish at the 1966 12 Hours of Sebring before retiring from the 1966 Le Mans, where it raced under the Holman-Moody banner. After Le Mans, it was displayed in New York City and Europe before being donated to Tony Hulman Jr., owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Since then, it has remained in the Speedway’s collection. A rare piece of racing history, this GT40 is poised for new ownership, and we’re first in line.

1981 BMW M1 E26 by Ronnie Fieg

The 1981 BMW M1 E26 by Ronnie Fieg marks Kith and BMW’s third collaboration, honoring BMW’s M division. Restored with archive-sourced parts, the car sports a stunning Techno Violet exterior, one of BMW’s rarest colors, with a custom Kth logo on the rear hatch. The interior features Black Merino Leather with a Kith monogram pattern on the seats, headrests, door inserts, and floor mats. What we love is the engine and transmission remain original. This one-of-a-kind M1 will be on display at the Kith for BMW Showcase in Miami on December 6th. A fusion of performance heritage and modern design, you don’t see cars like this on the road.

Kindred Black ICE Bronco

The Kindred Black ICE Bronco is a limited-edition take on the Bronco Trail Edition, embracing a sleek, dark aesthetic. It features Black Ice glossy paint, a black semi-gloss hardtop, bumpers, and 18-inch blacked-out Method forged wheels. Inside, you’ll find black wood trim, RECARO leather bucket seats, power windows, cupholders, a backup camera, and a high-fidelity audio system with Bluetooth. Powered by a 460hp Ford 3rd-Gen Coyote 5.0 V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it also includes an Atlas 2 transfer case and 4-wheel disc brakes. Limited to just five units, reservations are open now. All for a cool $214,000.

DROOG X LAND District Electric Motorcycle

The DROOG X LAND District Electric Motorcycle blurs the line between e-bike and motorcycle with its bold, futuristic design. Featuring oversized tires, an LED headlamp, forged carbon fiber accents, and angular lines, it’s all pure Droog style. Selling for $17,000, the electric motorcycle includes an upgraded rear suspension with a fully adjustable damper, a shortened frame, and a custom seat. Wider handlebars hold a smartphone mount that doubles as the dash via Land’s app, providing ride tracking and custom dashboard functions. This unique, one-of-one machine is available now from Droog.

Rolls-Royce Paris-Dakar Race Car

The Rolls-Royce Paris-Dakar Race Car defied expectations by competing in one of the world’s toughest rallies. Dreamed up by Thierry de Montcorgé and Jean-Christophe Pelletier, it featured a fiberglass Corniche body on a Land Cruiser chassis, powered by a Corvette V8. Despite Rolls-Royce’s initial objections, Christian Dior’s sponsorship smoothed the way. The car reached as high as 13th place in the 1981 Paris-Dakar Rally before damaged steering sidelined it. Recently auctioned for $625,000, this luxury off-roader remains a testament to daring innovation, tackling the Paris-Dakar with style and grit.

TWR Supercat Coupe

The TWR Supercat Coupe channels the spirit of TWR’s legendary Jaguar XJS touring cars from the 1980s. Designed by John Kane, Magnus Walker, Khyzyl Saleem, and Fergus Walkinshaw, the widebody carbon fiber exterior houses a 660-horsepower 5.6-liter V12 paired with a six-speed manual transmission. It features launch control, traction control, and five driving modes, with optional carbon ceramic brakes. Inside, the leather-clad cabin maintains a classic vibe with modern HVAC controls and a digital dash. Limited to just 88 units and going for $250,000, the Supercat blends vintage racing aesthetics with cutting-edge performance.

Velocity Chevrolet K10 Pickup Truck

The Velocity Chevrolet K10 Pickup Truck blends classic style with modern performance and comfort. Under the hood, a 460-horsepower GM LT1 V8 pairs with a 10-speed 10L80 automatic transmission. A Roadster Shop chassis, Fox coilovers, and Dana 44/60 axles ensure a smooth ride. Stopping power comes from Wilwood six-piston calipers and 11-inch rotors. The exterior retains iconic 1967-1972 K10 bodywork with premium Glasurit paint and fresh brightwork. Inside, it gets a premium-stitched bench seat, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air HVAC, and a Focal sound system. Velocity is now taking orders for 2025 deliveries if you’ve got around $300,000 in the bank…just classic K10 styling with modern power, handling, and comfort.

EMC 1992 Mercedes 250GD Mojave Silver Wolf

The EMC 1992 Mercedes 250GD Mojave Silver Wolf revives a classic SUV with a 2,300-hour ground-up restoration. Finished in this sweet Mojave Silver, it highlights the rugged lines of the 250GD. The interior features weatherproof upholstery and comes with both a bikini top and a full-size soft top for versatile adventures. Under the hood, the original OM602 diesel engine and five-speed manual transmission have been meticulously rebuilt. The 250GD Mojave Silver Wolf is now available through Expedition Motor Company.