Bruce Wayne’s Corvette-Powered Tumbler For a Cool $3 Million Is the Real Deal

Batman approved. Now run it by your wife. Wayne Enterprises produces only 10 Tumblers, each powered by a 6.2L LS3 V8.

Wayne Enterprises Tumbler
TL Staff
By TL Staff
1 min.

If you’re looking for the ultimate Batman collectible, Wayne Enterprises has really stepped it up here with a full-scale Tumbler, just like the one from the movies, crafted by Action Vehicle Engineering and officially licensed by Warner Bros. This meticulously detailed replica is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8, delivering 525 horsepower through a paddle-shifted 4L85E transmission for a powerful, authentic experience. A proper tactical machine that belongs on your front garage pad.

Wayne Enterprises Tumbler
Wayne Enterprises

Adding to its cinematic flair, the Tumbler includes features like a smoke screen system and imitation gun turrets. While it’s not street-legal, this Tumbler is loaded with features that will probably make you feel you’re actually The Batman. But exclusivity is key—only 10 of these limited-edition Tumblers will be built, available by invite only.

Wayne Enterprises Tumbler
Wayne Enterprises

The Tumbler’s interior is designed for an authentic experience, featuring bespoke seating, a digital performance dashboard, and dual GPS systems with 10-inch Lowrance screens. Premium touches include black Alcantara headlining, one-way mirrored glass, and 5-point racing harnesses. Configured as left-hand drive with two seats, it captures the original style while adding modern elements like A/C and customizable gauges for MPH or KM/H.

For those ready to embrace this level of fandom, inquiries are open now, but you’ll need more than just a deep love for the Dark Knight to own one. Like, 3 million bucks.

