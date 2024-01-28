Honda CR-V Vs. Toyota RAV4: Our Top Pick

Performance and Handling Winner: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring / Touring. Photo: Graham Heeps

It’s highly likely that performance and handling are quite low on the list of priorities for a buyer considering either a Honda CR-V or a Toyota RAV4, but here at TractionLife, we like to explore a car’s personality from every avenue. Both offer comfortable and stable rides, but when it comes to cornering, the Honda is just naturally better. Blessed with really good steering and the kind of suspension tuning that allows you to feel more of the road, the CR-V can even be called fun.

Both of these compact SUVs make in and around 200 hp, the actual numbers aren’t important but the CR-V is turbocharged which means it feels quicker around town where it matters. If you opt for the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid, you get 302 hp, along with 68 km of all-electric range. It’s quick, but it doesn’t feel particularly engaging to drive, which means on the dynamic front, the Honda is the easy winner.

Interior Winner: Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda

Both have great cabins that offer a lot of space, utility, and large cargo areas with fold-down second rows. The Honda’s dashboard epitomizes simplicity with big dials and buttons and perfect ergonomics, but so is the Toyota’s. The honeycomb vent that spans the length of the CR-V’s dashboard is pretty damn cool, and it also has a fully digital gauge cluster. Infotainment systems are a toss-up.

Toyotas look better, but Hondas are slightly more straightforward to use. Both get the most important things right: a volume knob and actual buttons for the climate controls and the seats. The CR-V’s interior feels slightly more upscale, so it’s another win for the Honda.

Styling Winner: Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 TRD Offroad. Photo: Amee Reehal

Picking one based on styling is all about preferences here. The CR-V looks a bit like a tall Civic, which is not a bad thing, but it’s definitely more car-like than the other two. With its wheel well cladding and extra ground clearance, the RAV4’s utilitarian digs are suited to those who might prefer a more rugged aesthetic. These are vehicles meant to sell in massive quantities, and the styling needs to appeal to a large audience. both are successful in their own ways. Because the RAV4’s mini-truck vibe is more interesting, it takes the win here.

Takeaway: Why the Toyota RAV4 is the Better Buy

Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. Photo: Amee Reehal

Yes, the Honda won two out of the three categories here, but when tasked with crowning the better buy, the RAV4 is the clear winner. There are more variations of it, from basic to premium to ruggedized, and we can’t forget the Hybrid versions available from the base level. To get a CR-V Hybrid, you need to step all the way up to the top trim, and that’s a bit of a miss in our books. The Honda is slightly more fun to drive and has a slightly nicer interior, but where it matters most to buyers in the compact crossover segment, the RAV4 delivers.

