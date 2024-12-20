The Honda Prelude Is Back — And It’s Not Just for Nostalgia

First revealed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the new Honda Prelude caused a stir in the automotive community. The revival of the sports coupe is counter to all the SUVs that saturate the market. Finally, someone is building a car just for enthusiasts.

Honda said little about the car except that they would produce it. About the size of a Civic, it retains the coupe layout and looks to have a trunk just like the Preludes that came before it. It trades the angular design for a more curvaceous one, reminiscent of the fourth-generation Prelude, which was also a departure from the norm when it debuted in 1992.

Through five generations, the Prelude was Honda’s flagship sports coupe (not counting the NSX, which was sold as an Acura here) and was last produced in 2001. It employed the company’s latest technology, like four-wheel steering, which debuted on the Prelude in 1988. It was also the first Honda to get a torque vectoring system and the ubiquitous SH (Super Handling) badge on their current all-wheel drive systems.

The interior looks very close to what’s in the Civic, which is no bad thing, and it will reportedly use the same dual-axis front suspension and adaptive dampers from the Civic Type R…

The sixth generation Prelude will incorporate the newest version of Honda’s innovative 2-motor hybrid system. While power levels haven’t been disclosed, the system used on the current Civic makes 200 hp and a healthy 232 lb-ft of torque. It’s also super-efficient, and it can easily register 50 mpg during regular driving. We wager that the Prelude might make a bit more power than that but should retain its efficiency.

Unlike typical hybrid systems, which use the electric motor to assist the gas engine, Honda’s system is much closer to an EV in terms of operation. The wheels are powered almost exclusively by an electric motor, and the gas engine is mostly there to keep the battery charged or to drive a generator. It only directly powers the wheels at highway speeds.

Honda also claims that the new Prelude will be fun to drive, and reports from a recent prototype drive event held for members of the Japanese media revealed a few interesting tidbits. The interior looks very close to what’s in the Civic, which is no bad thing, and it will reportedly use the same dual-axis front suspension and adaptive dampers from the Civic Type R, which bodes well for how it will feel behind the wheel.

Then there’s the new S+ shift system that will “enhance the driving experience,” according to the company. It will employ the engine to simulate shifting through 8 gears and add a physical jolt to make it feel like there’s a transmission, which there isn’t. Engine sounds will played through the speakers that will vary in intensity depending on the drive mode.

The new Prelude signifies Honda’s continued commitment to a zero-emission future, but it also shows that the company hasn’t forgotten its roots, which lie in products that are innovative and fun to drive.

Set to arrive in late 2025, the new Prelude should be an exciting new product in the Honda lineup, and we’re looking forward to driving it.