Acura NSX Gets a Proper Send Off with the Rare, 600-HP Type S

Dubbed as the “quickest, most powerful and best-handling production NSX ever,” the 2022 Acura NSX Type S made its public debut at the 2021 Monterey Car Week recently. This is the third Type S from Acura, including their recently revealed 2021 TLX Type S.

The luxury automaker has made it to commemorate the final year of second-generation NSX production, and it will be a limited affair. The company planned only 350 units, with 300 of them bound to be available for US customers.

Updated twin-turbocharged V6 good for 600-horsepower and 492 lb.-ft of torque

2022 NSX Type S. Photo: Acura Engine Twin-Turbo Aluminum-Alloy 75-Degree V-6 System Combined Power (hp) 600 System Combined Torque (lb-ft) 492 Maximum Speed 191 mph 0-60 mph Under 3.0 seconds

What makes it the most potent NSX is Acura’s updated twin-turbocharged V6 that gets assistance from three motors generating a total of 600-horsepower and 492 lb.-ft of torque. It is 27 hp and 16 lb-ft more than the regular NSX.

The engineers installed new turbochargers borrowed from the NSX GT3 Evo racecar, and that added a 6 percent rise in boost pressure, along with new fuel injectors and an advanced intercooler.

To make the hybrid system more efficient, the team has improved the Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) that increases the battery volume by 20 percent and its output by 10 percent. The gear ratio also reduces from 10.382:1 to 8.050:1.

The engine mates to a 9-speed DCT, delivering 50 percent quicker upshift response, and a retuned torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system to increase performance.

2022 NSX Type S. Photo: Acura

Wheels, front 19×8.5J Wheels, rear 20x11J Brakes, front 15-inch 2-Piece Floating Cross-Drilled and Ventilated Carbon Ceramic Front Disc Brakes Brakes, rear 14.2-inch 2-Piece Floating Cross-Drilled and Ventilated Carbon Ceramic Rear Disc Brakes Stabilizer Bar (mm, front/rear) 26.4 / 24.9 Front Suspension Aluminum Double-Wishbone with Double Lower Control Arm Rear Suspension Aluminum Multi-Link Brake Calipers Brembo 6-Piston Front / 4-Piston Rear Aluminum Monoblock Brake Calipers

The 2022 Acura Type S uses forged five-spoke wheels with a split design. These enhance track front (+0.4-in.), and rear (+0.8-in.) compared to the standard NSX. The supercar sports custom-made Pirelli P-Zeros, sized 245/35ZR19 at the front and 305/30ZR20 at the rear.

Pirelli employed an asymmetric tread pattern for superb steering accuracy, rear stability and supreme traction in wet and dry environments and Ultra High Performance tread compounds to render exceptional control and braking power for this limited 2-door coupe.

Those seeking even better performance have to pay extra money for Lightweight Package. It comes with Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover and Carbon Fiber interior package, minimizing the curb weight by almost 58 lbs.

NSX styling to the next level

2022 NSX Type S. Photo: Acura

Of course, the powertrain alone can’t do much to make a car faster unless the makers focus on race-inspired aerodynamics. Upgrading the Total Airflow Management, the engineers added a new nose featuring more angular air intakes and a more prominent diffuser at the back to increase the high-speed stability.

The carbon fiber front spoiler has been reshaped to reduce front aerodynamic lift by guiding airflow beneath the supercar. Below, a list of the standout exterior features:

Jewel Eye LED Headlights LED-Illuminated Taillights, Brakelights, Front and Rear Turn Indicators, Reverse Lights, Side Mirror-Integrated Turn Indicators, Rear License Lights and Center High Mount Stop Light Carbon Fiber Roof Panel Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler Carbon Fiber Side Sills Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Dark Chrome Exhaust Finisher Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoiler Flush Automatic Power Door Handles Acoustic Windshield Acoustic Rear Cabin Window Remote-Operated Windows Rear Bumper-Integrated Reflectors Capless Fuel Fill

The development team managed the engine’s cooling through a more prominent front grille opening, directing extra air to the radiators. Additionally, the Type S has four additional spaces, two on every side, that direct air to a sub-radiator at the back of every curve of the front bumper.

The carbon fiber diffuser, based on the NSX GT3 Evo racecar, helps the air leave the car’s rear. Modeled to let faster airflow via the center part, the diffuser makes downforce. Extra fins assist in avoiding wake effects from the rubber during cornering, minimizing the downforce in serious cornering operations. The diffuser’s shape also moves the adverse pressure peak position to the back, aiding in making a stable downforce outcome.

Customers ready to dish out $169,500 can order the 2022 Acura NSX Type S today. With the Lightweight Package, the price jumps to $182,500.

