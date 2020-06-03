Hyundai made significant updates to its best-selling Santa Fe for 2021 — both inside and out — but let’s focus on the SUV’s new interior which overall gets more space while increasing comfort, convenience, and upscale feel for the significantly redesigned model.

Perhaps the biggest impact is the reconfigured centre console with its improved button layout, a new 10.25-inch display, added storage, and gear shift buttons. Here are the five major updates to the new mid-size SUV:

More premium materials: Hyundai is looking to provide families a more upscale feel with the redesign. An easy win here was simply introducing more premium soft-touch materials throughout. Improved centre console: for 2021, the centre console sits higher than before to give front occupants a “feeling of sitting in an armchair” according to Hyundai. The buttons now lean towards the middle for a more intuitive setup; this includes gear shift buttons opposed to a conventional shift knob. New Terrain Mode selector: Feels like nearly all new vehicles are getting drive mode options thrown into the mix — the 2021 Santa Fe is no exception. A first for this SUV, the new model now finds a control knob located in the centre console to conveniently switch between different drive modes for various driving conditions. This includes sand, snow, mud, eco, sport, and comfort. More storage at the lower dashboard: aside from the new centre console’s improved button layout, the whole redesign also adds more storage space up above at the lower dashboard area. A convenient spot for those smaller, everyday things. New touchscreen display: A new 10.25-inch touchscreen display will be a welcome addition for families; it will arrive with pre-loaded maps, satellite-based voice guided navigation, rear camera display, plus all the connectivity features you’d expect.

The Santa Fe has been a popular choice the past two decades for families requiring a value-based, 3-row SUV. Of course, Hyundai now offers the new full-size Palisade (check out our 2020 Palisade first drive review here), but the big size and big price may keep shoppers in the mid-size segment.

These new Santa Fe interior improvements (plus, a more stylish exterior look for 2021) coupled with the more premium feel just adds even more value and buying incentive to the best-selling SUV.

If you’re in the market for a 2021 or 2022 sport utility, here are the models worth waiting for.