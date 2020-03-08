Crushed Iconic Movie & TV Cars That Belong on Your Wall

iconic movie cars by alessandro paglia general lee artwork
Gear Man Cave Ideas

Automobilia art from a completely new angle

by Gear Editor

Here’s your chance to one-up your buddy’s motor-themed man cave with some one-off, conversation-starting prints of iconic movie cars reimagined as smashed up pieces of metal, all while retaining the vehicle’s charm and identity. Brought to life using only pens or pencils on cotton paper, Milan-based artist Alessandro Paglia, who has an education and background in product design and over ten years of experience, gives us a top-down look at our favourite television and big screen vehicles in a completely new way. From the badass General Lee with that roof adorned confederation flag to Marty McFly’s DMC Delorean, Paglia pounds these beauties to the ground while maintaining style, class, and incredible detail (Bond’s classic DB5 rear window even retains bullet holes from the classic car chase). “Objects attract me, in particular their aesthetics, textures, materials and volumes,” he says, “I feel inspired by the stories they tell, their personalities, the ingenuity of their creators, their hidden world. At some point I simply felt that I had to combine these two passions.” Other cars with his ground-and-pound treatment include Herbie the Love Bug, the Blue Brother’s Bluesmobile, Bond’s DB5 from Goldfinger, and De Niro’s cab from Taxi Driver. Check out the rest of Paglia’s incredible work here.

iconic-movie-cars-by-alessandro-paglia-dmc-delorean
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
CATEGORIES:
FeaturedGearMan Cave Ideas

UP NEXT

Subaru WRX & WRX STI

Subaru Unleashes the “White Thunder” Limited Edition 2020 WRX STI

News Editor -
Only 75 units of this special edition 2020 WRX STI will be sold. Built on the already capable Sport-tech trim, a brake upgrade, and worthy cosmetic upgrade.
Read more
Porsche 911

Redesigned 641-HP 911 Turbo S Hits New Performance Levels for 2021

News Editor -
The new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S release date is set for late 2020 with orders open in April. But with more power than ever, expect a higher price tag too.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

Wader 110: The Ultimate Road-Tripping 1995 Defender by Arkonik

News Editor -
With plans to trek from Arizona to Alaska for some fly-fishing, Arknonik built one lucky couple the ultimate 1995 Land Rover Defender, dubbed the Wader 110.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
seal tire speaker

Roll Out the Seal Tire Speaker at your Next Party

Big Turtle Shell - Loud Bluetooth Speaker

The Big Turtle Shell Speaker is a Rugged Road Companion

land rover defender lego technic set front view

Land Rover X LEGO Defender Technic