If you’ve ever dreamed of racing an Aston Martin around Silverstone—or just want to look like you do—this might be the next best thing. The AMR-C01, a sleek and shiny racing simulator developed by Aston Martin and Curv, merges Formula One-level immersion with contemporary design. It’s part gaming rig, part sculpture, and 100% luxury. Above, a key piece for any man cave.

Modeled After Aston’s Own Valkyrie Hypercar

Designed for the high-end sim racing crowd (or those who just want a bold statement piece in their penthouse), the AMR-C01 brings real-world motorsport closer than ever, without ever leaving your home. It’s not just about the racing software, though. It’s about the entire experience, from the second you lower yourself into the carbon monocoque chassis, modeled after Aston’s own Valkyrie hypercar.

“It’s immersive, exclusive, and unapologetically over the top. Just how Aston Martin likes it.”

The outer shell is unmistakably Aston Martin. You get that iconic grille, aggressive curves, and flowing bodywork—all hand-assembled using carbon fiber and finished in a choice of custom colors. It’s as much art piece as driving tool.

More Than a Toy

Ultimately, this thing is built to perform. Inside, there’s a racing-grade seating position, a Simucube 2 Pro force feedback steering motor, Heusinkveld pedal box, and a custom curved QHD display. Curv uses Assetto Corsa to deliver the racing sim experience, but it’s compatible with a range of platforms if you’re serious about swapping out games or software.

While only 150 units were made, the AMR-C01 was never meant for the masses. It's for collectors, die-hard racing fans, and those who appreciate when design and technology meet in the fast lane. Priced at around $75,000, it costs more than a real sports car—but then again, you don't need a racetrack or a trailer to take this one for a spin.











Even if you’re not chasing lap times, the AMR-C01 makes a strong case as the most beautiful piece of racing furniture ever made. It’s immersive, exclusive, and unapologetically over the top. Just how Aston Martin likes it. So, whether you’re a sim racing die-hard or simply someone who wants to drive in style without leaving the man cave, the AMR-C01 is proof that virtual speed has never looked so good. If you’ve got the cash, of course.