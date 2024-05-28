Paul Smith’s 2015 Defender Comes to Life in 1:18 Form

Back in 2015, Paul Smith, the renowned British fashion designer known for his playful and whimsical touch, collaborated with Land Rover to create a unique version of the old-school Defender. The muted, bespoke model featured 27 different exterior colours, chosen by Smith to reflect a combination of military camouflage and vibrant hues associated with his design style.

Today, that playful and whimsical touch comes to life as a die-cast metal collector’s edition scale model. The tiny, eclectic Defender 90 has working steerable front wheels, opening doors and hood, a functioning suspension and aerial, as well as detailed interior, engine, and undercarriage.

It measures 24 x 12 x 9 cm, so no issues displaying it on your man cave bookshelf, office desk, or side table. Plus, it’s constructed from 60% zinc alloy, 30% plastic, 8% rubber, and 2% metal. The Paul Smith + Land Rover Defender 90 1:18 Die Cast Metal Collector’s Edition currently goes for $235. This may be your only chance to own a bespoke Defender.