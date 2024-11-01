Bring Daniel Arsham’s Iconic Porsche 930A to Your Desk

The chances of owning a Porsche are out of reach for many—and getting one of artist Daniel Arsham’s rare 911 creations is, well, nearly impossible. That might all change with Arshams’s latest, limited edition 1:12 scale model of a 930A 911 Turbo. It’s an identical, miniature replicate of his full size model we featured in our best cars discovered feature list this year. Just don’t expect the meticulously rebuilt 3.3L turbocharged engine in this little one.















The celebrated artist, known for his unique Porsche reinterpretations, has teamed up with Schuco on this project. And this isn’t just any model — it’s a detailed replica with working doors, hood, trunk, and even a fully designed engine bay, giving fans an intimate look at Arsham’s artistic take on the classic Porsche.

The model’s dimensions make it perfect for the mantel, desk, or bedroom nightstand (why not), measuring 14 inches in length, six inches wide, and standing over four inches tall, with a solid weight of nearly four pounds. This limited-edition collectible perfectly captures the raw spirit of Arsham’s work, blending art and automotive culture. Every intricate detail, from the interior design to the textured surfaces, reflects the original car’s style, making it a must-have for Porsche enthusiasts and art collectors alike. Best part? No garage space required.

Only 930 of these mini Porsche masterpieces will be made, matching the model’s iconic 930 Turbo designation. Orders open on November 8th, and given Arsham’s following, this collectible won’t last long. Priced at €930,00 (around $980) ), of course.