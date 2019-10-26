Jeep’s new mid-size pickup may have adventure on its mind, military defence company AM General has other plans for the Gladiator. With over 100 years experience in the defence industry and famous for producing the Hummer, they’ve ramped up the Jeep pickup with a series of parts and accessories to handle tactical communications and service for work in the line of duty. Best part? This concept may become a reality for everyday consumers as AM General and FCA gauge market interest in the Gladiator XMT. Jeep is equally as thrilled, stating “the Jeep brand has an important military heritage, so we couldn’t be happier that AM General expressed interest in creating the Gladiator XMT.” Out the box, the 2020 Gladiator can tow 7,650 pounds with up to 1,600 pounds of payload capacity, paired to two advanced 4×4 systems, locking differentials, skid plates, tow hooks, and worthy performance with impressive approach, breakover, and departure angles. Thus, providing AM General the ideal base platform upon which to build a military-grade tactical vehicle in a smaller package. Available in either gas or diesel-powered options, this military-worthy Gladiator may see production as early as Spring 2020, based on interest and feedback. So speak up, your vote maters. But here’s a backup plan: the 1000-hp Hellcat V8-powered 2020 MAXIMUS 1000 Gladiator by Hennessey.