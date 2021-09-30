Jeep’s Hybrid-Powered 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe: Preview & Closer Look

In addition to a complete Grand Cherokee redesign for 2022 – including an all-new architecture, updated exterior and interior, more tech, and ramped up powertrains – Jeep’s popular mid-size SUV lineup now gains a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant model with the new Grand Cherokee 4xe.

With the hybrid powertrain available on the Grand Cherokee Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trim levels, the mid-size hauler’s accolades as the most awarded and celebrated SUV now includes sustainability and eco-friendliness. Here’s a closer look at what to expect.

What’s powering the new plug-in hybrid Jeep SUV?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe comes equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine assisted by two electric motors and a 400-volt battery. The hybrid powertrain produces 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) in total.

Using the 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack, you can cover approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) and tow a maximum of 6,000 pounds (2,720 kilograms).

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe. Photo: Jeep

4xe E Select Modes

To make driving effortless on different terrains, Jeep has introduced E Selec modes for the 4xe with buttons fixed on the instrument panel to the left of the steering wheel.

Hybrid : This mode combines torque from the electric motor and gas engine. The result is augmented battery and engine power, offering the most remarkable blend of fuel economy and performance.

: This mode combines torque from the electric motor and gas engine. The result is augmented battery and engine power, offering the most remarkable blend of fuel economy and performance. Electric : As evident from the name, selecting this enables you to drive in all-electric mode until the battery comes to the minimum charge state.

: As evident from the name, selecting this enables you to drive in all-electric mode until the battery comes to the minimum charge state. eSave: It gives precedence to the engine, protecting the battery charge for later use. You can also select between Battery Save and Battery Charge in this mode.

2022 Grand Cherokee 4Xe Battery and Range

The 400-volt, 17-kWh EV battery unit and controls sit below the vehicle, boxed under the floor and secured by skid plates. The battery pack system comprises a reserved heating and cooling circuit to maintain the temperature for optimum performance.

Jeep says the hybrid powertrain returns around 57 MPGe and takes the projected range over 440 miles (708 km).

Changes: 2022 Grand Cherokee’s Redesigned Exterior and Interior Styling

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve interior. Photo: Jeep

The 2022 Grand Cherokee looks more modern with a lowered, tapered roof, boosting the Jeep SUV’s aerodynamic performance and efficiency. The seven-slot grille is now wider and larger, featuring a long-range radar and other innovative tech systems.

Furthermore, it boasts new active grille shutters, front-wheel spats, air curtains, hood aero flick, lowered roofline, and rear vertical-pillar spoilers to enhance on-road performance and fuel economy.

Comparing the two-row Grand Cherokee with its three-row sibling, it is more than 11.4 inches (28.9 centimeters) shorter. The wheelbase is also 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) less than the Grand Cherokee L.

On the other hand, analyzing it with the present Grand Cherokee, the total passenger volume went up by 4.1 cubic feet (0.11 cubic meters). Furthermore, Jeep increased the cargo volume by 1.4 cubic meters (0.04 cubic meters).

Off-road Focused Trailhawk 4xe

For those who like to venture off the beaten path, Jeep offers the first electrified Trailhawk 4xe featuring Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system with up to 10.9 inches (27.8 centimeters) of ground clearance and the 2-speed transfer case that encompasses rear electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD).

Moreover, it possesses a Selec-Terrain traction management system, Selec-Speed Control, and 24 inches (61 cm) of water fording capability.

With a long list of active safety features, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe should be available by early 2022.

Interior and exterior 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe pictures

