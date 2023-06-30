Jeep Wrangler Engine Options: 4 Powertrains to Choose From

The significantly refreshed 2024 Wrangler comes with four powertrain options, ranging from a spirited 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, with a rated 270 horsepower, 295 lb.-ft. of torque, right up to the very beefy 6.4-litre V8, which delivers 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

Here’s a closer look at each one. To learn more about the new Wrangler, including our off-roading impressions, read our story — 2024 Jeep Wrangler Release Date, Price & First Drive Review.

Wrangler 2.0L Turbocharged Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) 4xe

2024 Wrangler High Altitude 4xe with PHEV system. Photo: Jeep Hybrid setup focused on power and efficiency 375 horsepower (combined motor & engine)

470 lb.-ft. of torque

Transmission: 8P75PH PHEV automatic, eight-speed Overdrive

Standard (all ESS models); all Wrangler 4xe models

A brawny, rock-bashing Wrangler with electric propulsion? Yes, we’re at the point. Perhaps not for the hardcore Jeepers, but for those who value efficiency with all of the Wrangler’s iconic charm, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) may fit the bill.

The fuel-efficient 4xe, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) combines the 2.0-litre turbo engine with a 400-volt, 17-kWh battery pack that drives two electric motors. The 4xe’s powertrain delivers a combined 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, more than enough for highway driving and for crawling through the boondocks.

Based on our test drive in Utah, the 4xe’s hybrid powertrain is efficient and powerful on the highway but, on the trail, there was an annoying surge as the vehicle transitioned from electric to ICE power in tricky rock-crawling manoeuvres. Jeep has also improved the Wrangler’s agility, with room for bigger tires, more ground clearance and a floating rear axle on the Rubicon.

Wrangler 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4-door with 2.0L turbo. Photo: Jeep The all-round, well-balances engine 270 horsepower

295 lb.-ft. of torque

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Standard: Sahara, High Altitude

Available: Sport, Rubicon (all ESS)

For improved durability, this engine’s turbo is mounted directly to the cylinder head. Performance and responsiveness improves courtesy of a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger with an electronically actuated waste gate.

Furthermore, Jeep added a dedicated cooling circuit to help lower the temperature of the intake air, throttle body and turbocharger. All good for a respectable 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, and paired to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start (ESS).

According to Jeep, this mill meets SULEV 30 emissions standards, and too keep fuel consumption in check without compromising high levels of performance, this 4-cylinder engine finds Double Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (C-EGR) system.

Wrangler 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with 3.6L V6. Photo: Doug Firby Off-road engine with low-end torque and manual transmission 285 horsepower

260 lb.-ft. of torque

Transmission: six-speed manual (standard); eight-speed automatic (optional)

Standard (all engine stop-start, MTX only): Sport, Rubicon

Available (all engine stop-start, ATX only): Rubicon

For those Jeep Wrangler shoppers looking to push their SUVs to the limit, but can’t opt for the V8, this V6 is a great choice — plus, it features the engine stop-start (ESS) as standard.

Above all, the engine mates to a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while still offering eight-speed automatic transmission as an option.

The 3.6L V6 is a dedicated, off-road engine focusing on low-end torque, with enough power across a broader torque band. The Pentastar V6 puts down 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. The ample low-end torque and manual transmission combo is what really sets this V6 apart — an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.

Wrangler 6.4L V8 Engine

Tuned specifically for the range-topping Wrangler Rubicon 392 470 horsepower

470 lb.-ft. of torque

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Standard: Rubicon 392 only

Aside from big power, this burly V8 is packed with tech and features, like Fuel Saver Technology to help on fuel economy and lessen strain on the engine by deactivating cylinders for lighter driving duties like highway driving and suburban affairs. Essentially, the eight-cylinder engine seamlessly shifts to smooth, high-fuel-economy four-cylinder mode.

But we’re sure Wrangler Rubicon 392 buyers are less concerned with fuel economy, and more with this beast’s off-road prowess. From rock-climbing to sprinting on the open roads, this V8 sports nearly 75% of peak torque available just above engine idle speed to ensure performance isn’t compromised.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Photo: Doug Firby 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Photo: Doug Firby

Enabling the full-size Rubicon 392 model to sprint 0-60 mph in a swift 4.5-seconds, yet still managing nearly 500 horsepower, this brawny engine uses a cast iron cylinder block, aluminum heads, active intake manifold, variable camshaft timing, twin spark plugs per cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and piston oil cooling jets.

Feeding the big mil fresh, cool air is a function hood scoop up front. Paired to the new Hydro-Guide air intake system, Jeep ensured Rubicon 392 off-roaders could traverse water when necessary, by pushing water away from the engine via a one-way drain in the air box that will separate up to 15 gallons of water per minute. All good for up to 34 inches deep.

Of course, upon startup, this V8 will purr to let your neighbours know you’re up — courtesy of the standard active dual-mode exhaust which engages automatically, opening the V8’s valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure.. The Rubicon 392’s distinct quad tailpipes are a nice touch, too.

Other key feature include a rear-sump oil pan, high-mount alternator and free-flowing exhaust manifolds — all fitted to the engine.

Unfortunately, no stick shift with the V8; instead, a high-torque capacity TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard, promising quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions.

2024 Wrangler engine specs and images

Engine Horsepower Torque 2.0L turbocharged PHEV 4xe 375-hp 470 lb.-ft. 2.0L turbocharged I4 270-hp 295 lb.-ft. 3.6L V6 285-hp 260 lb.-ft. 6.4L V8 470-hp 470 lb.-ft.