Jeep Jeep Wrangler

Jeep’s 450-hp V8-powered Wrangler Concept may just become a reality

This Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept hints at a V8-powered production model

News Editor
V8 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Wrangler fans have been yearning for V8-powered model ever since the 5.0L V8 Jeep CJ disappeared in 1981. Well, if this new 6.4L V8 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is any indication (and we think it is), the wait may be over soon. 

Why? Because this concept looks more like a full production Wrangler you’d see on the streets today. As Head of Jeep puts it, “Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V8 and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen.” Enough said. 

Abundant horsepower and 0-60 mph in under 5-seconds

Putting down 450-hp and 450 lb.-ft. of torque courtesy of a burly V8 powerplant with 392 cubic inches of displacement, the 392 Concept goes beyond simply traversing boulders and kicking up dirt — expect this beast to accomplish a 0-60 mph in less than 5-seconds. 

The entire setup is bolted to an 8-speed transmission to handle the massive low-end torque for improved everyday on-road driving and those weekend off-road excursions. Need that burly V8 rumble? The two-mode exhaust will take care of it with the touch of a button.

Too much power? Jeep just revealed a diesel-powered Gladiator pickup. And of course, there’s the resurrected 2-door Bronco that will give the iconic off-roader a real run for its money come early 2021. 

Concept V8 Wrangler gets lifted and ramps up 4×4 abilities

V8 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
This concept V8 Wrangler gets Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Track full-time two-speed transfer case, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle locking differentials and 37-inch mud-terrain tires that wrap around custom 17-inch beadlock wheels that hold the tires to the rims under extreme lateral loads, allowing for reduced tire pressure operation and added traction.

This concept steps it up on all other levels as well — from the enhanced Trail Rated criteria to the additional torque and 4×4 capabilities. Riding on massive 37-inch mud-terrain tires, Jeep Performance Parts pitches in with a nice 2-inch factory lift kit. 

Other notable performance upgrades include full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front- and rear-axle lockers, and Dana 44 axles. 

Styling and interior

On the styling front, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept looks sharp in its grey colour (Granite Crystal, to be exact) alongside bronze tow hooks, springs, shocks, wheels and badging — clean and unassuming with a 6.4L under the hood. 

Inside, a performance steering wheel, red leather interior and gold stitching round things out. 

Jeep is touting the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept as “the ultimate fun-to-drive Jeep vehicle with more off-road capability than ever in a Jeep Wrangler.” We’ll wait to see but we’re also not going to argue with that. 

A Jeep Wrangler with a V8 is long overdue, especially from a car brand (FCA) that’s been pumping out a slew of V8 production vehicles like lately, including this HEMI-powered V8 Durango SRT boasting 710-hp. 

Based on this Wrangler concept, it’s safe to say a V8 is coming. We’ll keep you posted. 

