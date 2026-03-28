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Ken Block’s Ford Escort Mk2 Gymkhana Car Is Up for Sale

Part drift machine, part media icon. (Social algorithms need not apply.)

TL Staff
By TL Staff
Ken Block’s 1978 Ford Escort Mk2 Gymkhana Car front

Few cars capture a moment in automotive culture quite like this one. Built for Ken Block’s early Gymkhana films, the heavily modified Ford Escort Mk2 helped define a new era of car content. One built on tire smoke, precision driving, and viral reach, long before doomscrolling was even a thing. With millions of views, helping cement its place in early YouTube car culture.

Underneath its wide-arched, purpose-built shell sits a far cry from the humble ’78 Escort it started as. This car was engineered to perform, not just look the part: rear-wheel drive, race-prepped suspension, and a motorsport-grade powertrain all dialed in for the kind of controlled chaos that became Block’s signature. It wasn’t about lap times but more about style, proximity, and pushing a car to its visual limits.

A follow-up to Ken’s mid-2000-era WRX STI, this 1978 Escort became a symbol of a new era in which driving skill, style, and video came together to redefine car culture. Photo: BaT

Now up for sale, it’s less about specs and more about what it represents. This Escort is a tangible piece of internet-era car culture; a time when a well-shot video could redefine how enthusiasts connected with machines. For the right buyer, it’s a bookmark from a moment when driving, media, and personality all collided. The current bid on Bring a Trailer sits at $200,000 USD.

Ken Block’s Ford Escort Mk2 Gymkhana Car rear
A badass drifter with instant throttle, quick steering, and a chassis built to live sideways. Photo: BaT
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