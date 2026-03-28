Few cars capture a moment in automotive culture quite like this one. Built for Ken Block’s early Gymkhana films, the heavily modified Ford Escort Mk2 helped define a new era of car content. One built on tire smoke, precision driving, and viral reach, long before doomscrolling was even a thing. With millions of views, helping cement its place in early YouTube car culture.

Underneath its wide-arched, purpose-built shell sits a far cry from the humble ’78 Escort it started as. This car was engineered to perform, not just look the part: rear-wheel drive, race-prepped suspension, and a motorsport-grade powertrain all dialed in for the kind of controlled chaos that became Block’s signature. It wasn’t about lap times but more about style, proximity, and pushing a car to its visual limits.

A follow-up to Ken’s mid-2000-era WRX STI, this 1978 Escort became a symbol of a new era in which driving skill, style, and video came together to redefine car culture. Photo: BaT

Now up for sale, it’s less about specs and more about what it represents. This Escort is a tangible piece of internet-era car culture; a time when a well-shot video could redefine how enthusiasts connected with machines. For the right buyer, it’s a bookmark from a moment when driving, media, and personality all collided. The current bid on Bring a Trailer sits at $200,000 USD.