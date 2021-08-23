Kia’s Mid-Size Sorento SUV Adds New Hybrid-Powered Model for 2022

The Kia Sorento PHEV is the latest addition to the increasingly electrified family of Kia Motors. The South Korean auto giant calls their electrification strategy “Plan S” and the new Sorento is a big part of that idea. The recent reveal of the 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV gives us many reasons to look forward to its release later this year, and below we’ll dive in and take a closer look at exactly why that is.

Sorento Hybrid Powertrain with Class-Beating Range

The 2022 Sorento PHEV offers a seemingly small 1.6L gasoline engine, but it’s turbocharged, which when combined with the 66.9kW electric motor generates a top rating of 261 horsepower. That’s good because this is no compact SUV, so you get all the power you need and then some.

2022 Sorento PHEV. Photo: Kia

Below, a quick breakdown of the gas engine and electric motor power figures:

Engine 1.6L Turbo Plug-In Hybrid engine Engine Power 177.2 HP @ 5,500 rpm Engine Torque 195.4 lb.-ft. @1,500-4,500 rpm Electric Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Electric Motor Power 89.8 HP @ 2,100-3,300 rpm Electric Motor Torque 224.2 lb.-ft. @ 0-2,100 rpm

A further strong point in the hybrid powertrain is the all-electric range. Travel on pure electric power has always been a weak spot for all kinds of hybrids, but the Sorento offers a class-beating range of 32 miles on battery alone. That makes it an ideal family car to handle school runs, commutes, daily errands and more all on electric mode, saving many gallons of gas in the course of a year.

The total combined range of the car is about 460 miles, and it is projected to achieve an MPGe rating of about 79MPGe. It also features a torque-vectoring AWD drivetrain that allows drivers and passengers to ride anywhere in the Sorento with elevated confidence.

2022 Sorento PHEV. Photo: Kia Battery Type Lithum-Ion Polymer Battery Battery Voltage 360 V Battery Capacity 38 Ah Battery Energy 14 kWh Battery Power 88 kWh (discharge) / 78 kWh (charge) Battery Weight 309 lbs.

For a sportier, non-hybrid option, there’s also the 281-hp, turbocharged 2021 Sorento SX trim with two 2.5-litre four cylinder engine choices.

Three Rows as Standard

Part of what makes the electric range, fuel efficiency and power ratings of the 2022 Kia Sorento even more impressive is the fact that this is a mid-size 3-row SUV. To make the rear seating more comfortable, the rear seats include captain’s seats on the second row, and a foldable third row making seating for up to 6 people.

2022 Sorento PHEV. Photo: Kia

The total amount of passenger space equates to 143.8 cubic feet — that’s 4072 litres — and that’s another class-beating feature. You can add to that the leg room in the second row, which is the most of any PHEV SUV, according to Kia.

Below, figures for cargo space:

Cargo volume behind 1st-row (cu. ft.) (SAE) 75.5 cu. ft. Cargo volume behind 2nd-row (cu. ft.) (SAE) 38.5 cu. ft. – 45.0 cu. ft. Cargo volume behind 3rd-row (cu. ft.) (SAE) 12.6 cu. ft. Total interior volume (cu.ft.) (SAE) TBD

The interior features Syntex synthetic leather upholstery as standard, but you will be able to upgrade to perforated leather if you prefer. Another interior aesthetic option is brushed aluminum sports pedals for a really sleek and sporty look.

Technologically Advanced

Finally, we come to the technology of the 2022 Sorento PHEV. The Sorento makes a first for Kia SUVs by offering a 12.3” fully digital instrument cluster, as well as a 10.25” high-resolution colour infotainment touchscreen display.

2022 Sorento PHEV. Photo: Kia

Music fans may appreciate the 12-speaker Bose sound system with “Centerpoint” surround-sound technology and Dynamic Speed Compensation that adjusts volume according to your speed so you never lose a note.

Standard ADAS systems include blind spot collision detection and avoidance, driver attention warning, forward collision warning, speed limit assist, highway driving assist, rear cross-traffic alert, parking distance warning, lane centering and much more. It’s one of the most generous standard ADAS packages you’ll find anywhere.

There’s no pricing information as of yet, but we know that US customers can benefit from a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit when buying the 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV. It will also be eligible for single-use carpool lane access in California.

Check out more 2022 SUV models hitting the market here.

Interior and exterior 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV pictures

[envira-gallery id=’97872′]