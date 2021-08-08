2021 Kia Sorento SX Review

It may be hard to believe based on the previous couple of generations, but the Kia Sorento mid-size SUV was originally born a rugged, four-wheel drive, and very off-road-able truck-based SUV. The fourth iteration released this year is a return to form of sorts with an available high output turbocharged engine, nifty all-wheel drive system and wet-type dual clutch transmission.

Meaner, modern Sorento design for 2021

Compared to the outgoing Sorento model the modern version looks downright mean. The overall shape is more muscular and boxier, and a 1.4-inch (36 millimetre) longer wheelbase increases the vehicle’s on-road presence, in addition to freeing up some extra passenger space. Our review unit provided was sprayed in an eye-catching Pacific Blue paint colour, seen in these shots.

Below, a quick look at the outgoing Sorento SXL versus the new 2021 Sorento SX.

Left: 2018 Sorento SXL (Photo: Kia) Vs Right: 2021 Sorento SX (Photo: Kia)

Some cool design elements include an updated “tiger nose” mesh grille that is wider and blends into the standard triple-beam LED headlamp housings, which sits atop new “eyeline” signature daytime running light strips. The edge of the hood curves onto the front fenders to complement the crisp body line running all the way down the side, and at the base of the C pillar has a distinctive stylistic wave element.

Inside the redesigned 2021 Sorento SUV

Climbing inside our SX trim revealed a generously-equipped three-row interior, featuring quilted leather seating and metal textured inlays with a sharkskin-like patterning on the dashboard and door cards. The automaker says the cabin was put together following a credo of “Refined Boldness,” and it shows in the latter example as well as the unique vertically-oriented air vents surrounded by satin coloured bezels.

2021 Sorento SX interior. Photo: Kia

In place of a traditional analog speedometer is the available 12.3-inch cluster that is completely digital and a first in a Kia SUV. Other tech highlights include an upgradable 10.25-inch touchscreen display, multi-connection Bluetooth wireless connectivity allowing the pairing of two mobile devices simultaneously, 360-degree birds-eye-view camera, a total of eight USB charging ports, and a high-fidelity Bose stereo.

Power and performance

Two 2.5-litre four cylinder engines are offered for the 2021 model year: either a naturally aspirated variant or the turbocharged mill in the SX. Producing 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque the performance is nothing to sneeze at, and it’s mated to an eight-speed wet dual clutch transmission utilizing oil delivery to better cool and lubricate the gearbox. As a result, the shifts are quick and seamless.

2021 Sorento SX. Photo: Kia

Traction was never an issue even during the rainy spring season due to the advanced all-wheel drive system. Boasting torque vectoring and a centre-locking differential, additional power is automatically diverted to the rear axle when any slippage is detected whether rounding a slippery bend or navigating a loose surface.

I alluded to off-roading earlier in the article — if this is something of interest for buyers, they may want to take a look at the new X-Line grade that has a one-inch (25 millimetre) higher ground clearance, a snow-oriented dynamic driving mode, tougher roof racks and big 20-inch wheels.

The 2021 Kia Sorento is built at the company’s West Point assembly plant in Georgia. Prices (SX) start at MSRP $37,990 ($47,495 Canadian). If you’re shopping for 2021 and 2022 SUV models, here are the models to know about.

Interior and exterior 2021 Kia Sorento SX pictures

