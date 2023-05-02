Kimera EVO37 Returns with Martini Livery

In 1983, Lancia achieved a historic milestone by winning the World Rally Championship with their 037, which was the last rear-wheel-drive car to do so before the introduction of Audi’s all-wheel-drive cars. Lancia’s decade-long domination in the rally scene began with the Stratos and continued with the Delta S4 in the late ’80s. Today, Kimera Automobili pays tribute to this iconic car with the limited edition Kimera EVO37, limited to just 37 units.

The original run of Kimera EVO37 has already been delivered, but the company is now offering the EVO37 with officially-licensed Martini livery directly inspired by the 037. The car’s bodywork is made of carbon fiber and has been updated with a new front splitter, side skirts, NACA ducts, and a quick-release system for the rear bumper. The rear section is an exact replica of the one used on the original rally car.

The EVO37 Martini is powered by a super and turbo-charged four-cylinder engine that now produces an additional 50 horsepower, bringing the total to 550. The car also features shorter gear ratios for improved performance. With only 37 units available, the EVO37 Martini is a highly exclusive car and a must-have for collectors and rally enthusiasts alike.

Interested buyers can place their orders for the EVO37 Martini now. This car is a modernized tribute to the legendary Lancia 037, which marked the end of an era in the rally scene. The EVO37 Martini is a testament to the enduring legacy of Lancia and their incredible contribution to the sport of rally racing.