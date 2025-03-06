Is the 8-Speed Automatic GR Corolla as Engaging as the Stick?

Introduced in the spring of 2023, the Toyota GR Corolla has already captured the attention of hot hatch purists in North America. Starting with a simple Corolla Hatchback body, the engineers at the Gazoo Racing factory in Japan transform this compact car into a rally-inspired monster. It’s safe to say that this Corolla is very far from the “beige” image some of us still have of the Japanese manufacturer.

For the 2025 model year, the GR Corolla receives a load of improvements, starting with a new front end and a new trim called Premium. Replacing the old Circuit edition, this new Premium also adds a heads-up display on top of the most significant change this year: a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Yes, folks, an auto stick in one of the most inspiring small sports cars the world has seen in a few seasons. Is this a sacrilege or a genius move to broaden the appeal of this limited special car?

Engaging, Playful, and Addictive Behind the Wheel

Amee Reehal

Engine: 1.6-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder

1.6-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder Horsepower: 300 hp @ 6,500 rpm

300 hp @ 6,500 rpm Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 3,250 rpm

295 lb-ft @ 3,250 rpm Transmission: 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT); Optional 8-speed GR Direct Automatic Transmission (GR-DAT) with paddle shifters

6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT); Optional 8-speed GR Direct Automatic Transmission (GR-DAT) with paddle shifters Drivetrain: GR-FOUR all-wheel drive (AWD)

GR-FOUR all-wheel drive (AWD) 0-60 mph: Around 5.0 seconds (estimated)

Around 5.0 seconds (estimated) Fuel Economy (EPA-estimated): 19 mpg city / 27 mpg highway / 22 mpg combined

19 mpg city / 27 mpg highway / 22 mpg combined Curb Weight: ~3,319 lbs

On top of that new automatic transmission unit, the GR Corolla is also upgraded with a torquier 3-cylinder engine, with 22 ft-lb extra on tap. And while last year’s model was already an amazing car to drive, handling has been optimized with rebound springs to both axles, which helps to reduce inner wheel lift in the corners. Work was also performed on the suspension’s rear springs and stabilizer bars.

“The new 2025 GR Corolla Premium with the automatic transmission probably won’t make the sports car a bestseller, but its availability makes it more appealing to consumers who want a fun car but don’t want to deal with a three-pedal unit.”

And despite two back-to-back snowstorms in the Montreal region during this testdrive, the GR Corolla proved once again why it is so special. The steering is still precise, the handling is one of the strong points of this “Corolla” and when pushed hard, the engine sings like a race car… well almost like one, let’s be honest.

One of the great pleasures of the GR Corolla is when you get to push the car a little more than usual. And to reach this level of excitement, the Drive mode button is the first step. In Sport mode, the GR Corolla is just more focused, it is louder, while the steering wheel feels heavier. And to make things even more interesting, you can turn the traction control off until you see a yellow “EXPERT” light in the information screen. When this is engaged, the GR Corolla is extremely playful, but there is still enough traction control in the background in case things get ugly.

Amee Reehal

As for this new gearbox, it requires minimal management. In city driving for example, selecting Sport mode is pointless, as gear changes are a little too abrupt. And putting the car in Manual mode (by sliding the lever to the left) only makes the situation worse. The gearbox doesn’t react as effectively as it would in sporty driving, creating unpleasant “jerks”… and often late shifts. In town, it’s best to let the car work on its own in Normal mode.

A No-Frills Interior for a High-Performance Machine

Amee Reehal

Inside, the GR Corolla is, sadly, a bit disappointing, especially for a car with an MSRP of USD 37,000 (CDN $50,000) in its most basic trim. The dashboard is the same as any other Corolla, and besides that sport steering wheel, a specific center console, and sportier front seats, the GR Corolla is true to its Corolla roots.

The center touchscreen is dated, some buttons are simple to use, yet too small, and the seats could use some extra bolstering. Cargo space is also reduced, since the battery was relocated under the trunk’s floor for better weight distribution, but then again, who cares in such a sporty car? And that’s about it. At least, the driving position is great and easy to find.

Styling: Minimal Evolution

Amee Reehal

Aesthetically, this ’25 GR Corolla is pretty much the same as last year’s model. The only change is in the front, with a more prominent snout. Every other aspect we love about the rally-bred Corolla is back, which is perfect. We love those wider wheel arches; those meatier tires mounted on specific wheels indicate the car’s potential.

In this Premium trim, the hood gets air vents from its bulged hood, while the roof is made of carbon fiber. The seats are also made from a specific GR Sport Fabric with Suede trim, a head-up display, a wireless charger, and a few extra goodies.

Takeaway

2025 Toyota GR Corolla. Photo: Amee Reehal

Pros

So fun and engaging to drive

A great engine at high revs

A road-legal rally car

Cons

Not as fun to drive as the manual

Disappointing interior

The price (!)

The new 2025 GR Corolla Premium with the automatic transmission probably won’t make the sports car a bestseller, but its availability makes it more appealing to consumers who want a fun car but don’t want to deal with a three-pedal unit. As for the rest, let me just say that I would go for the manual transmission of the GR Corolla is I could justify such a niche car in my personal garage, but the automatic is far from a bad choice.