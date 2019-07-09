LEGO immortalizes the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as a 12-inch long, 1,023 Creator Expert set due out early next month for US$99.99.

The toy maker is on a tear recently unleashing a bunch of sweet car sets including the new Land Rover Defender, old-school 1967 Mustang Fastback, and 3,599-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron, to name a few. But bikers need love too and this Fat Boy is just what LEGO fans and motorheads alike needed.

As you’d expect, attention to detail is key: this mini Fat Boy gets a working steering wheel, brake, shift levers, replica tank-top speedo, pair of awesome solid-disc wheels, and more.

Measuring 7-inches high and a foot long, this set isn’t all that crazy either with a reasonable 1,023 bricks to work with — so get the kids involved, and when complete, display it on your desk in the man cave.

LEGO has recently shown their true skill translating real cars into plastic bricks — getting some motorcycles into the mix was the missing link. Let’s hope the LEGO Fat Boy is the beginning of something new.

