      Gear

      Shell Rotella adds dedicated oil for gasoline pickup trucks and SUVs

      Graham Heeps
      Shell has launched Rotella Gas Truck, a full-synthetic engine oil that’s designed to provide protection for gasoline-powered pickup trucks and SUVs under…
      Gear

      Land Rover Defender

      Land Rover X LEGO Defender Technic

      Amee Reehal
      The 2,573-piece LEGO Defender Technic set drops in October 2019; the 2020 Defender SUV in September. Is this a glimpse at the real thing? We love it anyway.
      Gear

      Week in Motors & Gear | Link Roundup 24/6/2019

      Gear Editor
      New stuff we like from around the web. You will too. Every Wednesday.
      Gear

      Motorcycles

      N60 Electric Streetfighter by Sarolea Motorcycles

      News Editor
      Belgian-based Sarolea Motorcycles teams up with The Mighty Machines on this limited edition, carbon fibre electric bike boasting attitude, style, and speed.
      Concept Motorcycles & Future Bikes

      Skynet Moto-Terminator a Sinister Ducati Ready for the Apocalypse

      Amee Reehal
      A human-destroying, weaponized machine on two wheels, Skynet’s Moto-Terminator (based on a Ducati 1100 S) is just what John Connor needs to fight back.
      Motorcycle Gear

      Review: Dainese Torque D1 Out Air Motorcycle Boot

      Dustin Woods
      The best pair of boots are the ones that you don’t have to think about. Are the Dainese Torque D1 Out Air premium boots worth it? Here’s our full review.
Showing the bikers some love

by Gear Editor
LEGO immortalizes the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as a 12-inch long, 1,023 Creator Expert set due out early next month for US$99.99.

The toy maker is on a tear recently unleashing a bunch of sweet car sets including the new Land Rover Defender, old-school 1967 Mustang Fastback, and 3,599-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron, to name a few. But bikers need love too and this Fat Boy is just what LEGO fans and motorheads alike needed.

As you’d expect, attention to detail is key: this mini Fat Boy gets a working steering wheel, brake, shift levers, replica tank-top speedo, pair of awesome solid-disc wheels, and more.

Measuring 7-inches high and a foot long, this set isn’t all that crazy either with a reasonable 1,023 bricks to work with — so get the kids involved, and when complete, display it on your desk in the man cave.

LEGO has recently shown their true skill translating real cars into plastic bricks — getting some motorcycles into the mix was the missing link. Let’s hope the LEGO Fat Boy is the beginning of something new.

Hit up our list of the best LEGO car sets here.

LEGO 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert Set
LEGO gets into the motorcycle game with this sweet Fat Boy arriving early August 2019. Photo: LEGO
Gear Editor
Our gear team sourcing and dishing out the latest in men's essentials for guys who pave their own path in life. From motor-inspired goods to EDC for adventure and everything in-between.
