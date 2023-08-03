Weekend Essentials #7: 3 New LEGO Technic Sets For Motor Lovers

LEGO Technic Audi RS Q e-tron

Kids and adults alike can put their rally skills to the test — well, sort of. The new LEGO Audi RS Q e-tron pays homage to the all-electric racer that scored four stage wins during its debut at the Dakar Rally in 2022. Soon after, winning its first desert rally at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. LEGO brings this German-bred racer to life, and just as Audi was the first automaker to use an electric drivetrain in combination with an efficient energy converter to compete for overall victory at the Dakar Rally, the LEGO version features a new Technic wheel element created especially for this model to reflect the full-sized Audi’s wheel design. For ages 10 and up, and comprised of 914 pieces, this car dials it up with remote-controlled functions, using the CONTROL+ app to steer and to drive forward and backward. Even cooler, each wheel gets its own individual suspension — yes, like the real Audi desert-goer. When complete, this one measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 14.5 in. (37 cm) long and 7 in. (19 cm) wide.

Price: $180 US, $240 CAD | Age: 10+ | Item #42160

LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP

A stripped-down bike in brick-form, this 1,478-piece motorcycle LEGO set is for ages 18 and over pays homage to the most powerful Yamaha two-wheeler in the ‘hyper naked’ category. The MT-10 SP’s 4-cylinder engine and the 3-speed transmission are on full display, and when complete, display it on your fireplace mantle or man cave shelf with the provided display stand. It measures over 9.5 in. (25 cm) high, 17.5 in. (44 cm) long and 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide, and when the hard work is done, download the LEGO AR app and see this beauty come to life. Few other cool details include a shift drum, shift fork, gear shift ring and ratchet drum.

Price: $240 US, $320 CAD | Age: 18+ | Item #42159

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

For young kids at least nine years old who love cool cars, this Technic Lambo is the perfect choice with its flashy green look and real life exposed details. With 806 pieces in total, it’s one of less complicated Technic sets, which typically are geared towards the older crowd. That said, it flosses its burly V10 engine with pride, coupled with other details like a working steering wheel and opening doors. When complete, expect it to measure over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide; plus, to make it more manageable (and more fun), kids can see their progress and get building instructions using the LEGO Builder app where brick-builders can zoom in and rotate this glossy Huracan Tecnica in 3D. Your kid will be the only 9-year old on your street with a Lamborghini – unless they’re a YouTube megastar, of course.

Price: $50 US, $65 CAD | Age: 9+ | Item #42161