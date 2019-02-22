LEGO Brings a Customizable 1967 Mustang Fastback to Life

The 1967 Mustang Fastback is a true classic. LEGO and Ford team up to bring the iconic muscle car to life come March 1st with a 1,471 piece set, part of the Creator Expert series.

As Ford puts it, “There are few cars on the road that are as instantly recognizable as the Ford Mustang, and it’s exciting to see the iconic car’s combination of design and heritage come through in this LEGO set.”

Custom Mustang with Options & Add-ons

LEGO Creator Expert Design Lead, Jamie Berard, ensured builders a chance to really customize this car with a collection of optional add-ons. But unlike other LEGO sets, this classic pony won’t convert into a motorcycle, boat, or some off-roader — customize how you wish, this Mustang will always be instantly recognizable and stay to its true form.

Berard says, “The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic, symbolic cars in history – and to bring this fan favourite muscle car to life in brick form, with this level of customization, has been exhilarating. We can’t wait to see our LEGO and Ford Mustang fans’ own creations when they get their hands on this new set. ”

Some of the custom options include a supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, beefy exhaust pipes, front chin spoiler and a nitrous oxide tank. Nice.

Features

Rolling on 5-spoke rims wrapped in those burly road-gripping tires, expect a complete project here including working steering, dark-blue bodywork, white racing stripes, bonnet scoop, printed Mustang grille badge, and GT emblems.

Pop the trunk open to expose a detailed big block 390 V8 engine, complete with battery, hoses and air filter. For a meaner stance, lift the rear axle.

Inside, the classic seats, radio, working steering and a mid-console gearshift are all on display with a removable roof panel.

When finished, this Fastback will sit 3” (10cm) high, measuring 13” (34cm) long and 5” (14cm) wide. And no question, will absolutely fit in on any office desk or man cave shelf. Oh, or in your kid’s bedroom.

Release Date & Price

The LEGO Creator Expert: Ford Mustang officially goes on sale March 1st 2019, available directly from LEGO stores and shop.LEGO.com/fordmustang. Pricing isn’t listed but we’re guessing around US$200 based on other Creator Expert sets.

LEGO Fastback Mustang Photos: