When the reimagined Defender first arrived, LEGO may have jumped the gun with their 2,573-piece Technic set, giving both brick-builders and Land Rover fans a first glimpse at the new-age SUV. Well, that was then and this is now, where the two iconic companies team up to celebrate Land Rover’s 75th anniversary with this 2,336-piece set complete with all the accessories for an off-road expedition.

The LEGO Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90 is designed for adult builders, allowing for a more challenging and rewarding building experience. The completed model is highly detailed and features authentic design elements, such as the classic olive green colour scheme, realistic wheels and tires, and a detailed interior with a dashboard, seats, and steering wheel.

Defender is synonymous with adventure and this new LEGO set is a perfect way to capture the spirit of an incomparable, unstoppable automotive icon, whilst also sharing the playful side of the vehicle. Paul Barritt, Director of Land Rover Classic

Even better? The model is also highly customizable, with a range of accessories that allow builders to personalize their Defender 90. These include a roof rack with a storage box, a jerry can, a spade, and a sand ladder, to name a few.

You may not be able to afford or even track down an old Defender 90, so this LEGO set might be your best bet. The Land Rover Defender 90 LEGO set is available starting April 1st, priced at $239.99.