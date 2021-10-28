DC X Mattel Creations’ Remote-Controlled “The BATMAN” Ultimate Batmobile

Arguably the grittiest Batmobile to roll out of Bruce Wayne’s bat lair, Mattel Creations has teamed up with DC to create this badass 1:10 scale, remote-control replica of the iconic hero vehicle, all in anticipation for the upcoming “The Batman” film.

Officially named as The BATMAN The Ultimate Batmobile, we’ve finally been given a clear look at the menacing machine created as a tribute to the Dark Knight. The Ultimate Batmobile is for enthusiasts who want to get the franchise’s relic ahead of others. The Ultimate Batmobile from Mattel creations is, as mentioned, a 1:10 scale replica of what is portrayed in movies.

It is said to sport a rear-wheel drive system and is equipped with street grade working suspension. This masterpiece shows movie details with the inclusion of battle damages in its design and can reach a top speed of 15mph.

Mattel Creations “The BATMAN” RC Car Ultimate Batmobile

Other cool features of the RC Batmobile are functional headlights, illuminated and detailed interior in tune with details of the real movie, colour changing LEDS in the rear-jet v8 engine. Mattel creations didn’t hold back on this with other features that will appeal to enthusiasts like the mist effect created by the water vapor system as the car accelerates and the front and rear flame effects.

The Batmobile is 19.5 inches long, 5.3 inches tall, and 9.6 inches wide. This leaves room for the Batman action figure that moves the steering and turns according to the RC’s movement. There’s also a Batcave docking area set up with LED monitors that lights up by pushing the Bat signal. The small car is more like a movie prop than a toy, and would look great alongside this Tim Burton-inspired Batmobile blueprint for wall.

Here is a detailed spec of The Ultimate Batmobile:

Size: 5.3in (H) x 19.5in (L) x 9.6in (D)

Charge Time: 3 hours

Play Time: 20-25 minutes

Top Speed: 13-15 mph

Remote-control replica of the hero vehicle of The Batman franchise

Rear-wheel drive with working suspension

Full-function remote control has a pistol-grip and wheel steering for driving

Water vapor and colour-change LEDs provide rear-jet glow

Three-dimensional lighted interior, a steering wheel and shifter

Removable 6 inches Batman action figure comes seated in the driver’s seat

Pushing the Bat Signal illuminates the monitors and initiates a scripted light show.

Mattel designers have paid attention to detail and crafted this 1970s steel wheels as close to the movie prop as they could possibly get. The Ultimate Batmobile has been made available on pre-order on Mattel Creations’ website and is priced at a whopping $500 (priceless for true Dark Night fans). Ships on or before July 1, 2022 and limited two per order.

