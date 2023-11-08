The HUF X TRD 1970s-Inspired Collection

LA-based lifestyle and skateboard brand HUF teams up with Toyota’s factory-backed racing division (TRD) on a throwback collection of tech and apparel. The two recently collaborated on the 2023 HUF x TRD Pro Tundra, now, they’re taking it to modern workwear, classic tees, crewnecks, and hoodies, and more. Crafted from nostalgic hand-drawn illustrations reminiscent of old-school sketchbooks, mechanic fashion, and under-the-hood diagrams, the contemporary clothing and accessory sets out to redefine off-road style while paying homage to TRD’s storied past.
From the TRD Work and HUF TRD Global Racing jackets, to the racing sweater, the schematic double knee pants, and even the off-road rug for your man cave or garage, the collection brings archival colours, graphics, and designs from Toyota’s history to modern silhouettes and styles inspired by the off-road and made for the streets. The HUF x TRD collection launches on November 9, 2023, and will be accessible for purchase on HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select retailers.