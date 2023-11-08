The HUF X TRD 1970s-Inspired Collection

LA-based lifestyle and skateboard brand HUF teams up with Toyota’s factory-backed racing division (TRD) on a throwback collection of tech and apparel. The two recently collaborated on the 2023 HUF x TRD Pro Tundra, now, they’re taking it to modern workwear, classic tees, crewnecks, and hoodies, and more. Crafted from nostalgic hand-drawn illustrations reminiscent of old-school sketchbooks, mechanic fashion, and under-the-hood diagrams, the contemporary clothing and accessory sets out to redefine off-road style while paying homage to TRD’s storied past.

HUF X TRD Collection

From the TRD Work and HUF TRD Global Racing jackets, to the racing sweater, the schematic double knee pants, and even the off-road rug for your man cave or garage, the collection brings archival colours, graphics, and designs from Toyota’s history to modern silhouettes and styles inspired by the off-road and made for the streets. The HUF x TRD collection launches on November 9, 2023, and will be accessible for purchase on HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select retailers.