This year has been a tough one for most of us. So let’s end off 2020 with a Christmas that includes some cool gear. Here are 6 ideas to get you started for that guy who loves all things cars, motorcycles, gear, travel, and just having fun. From a hardcore cooler for those road trips to a windup toy made for kids, but hey, whatever.

Furrion eRove Refrigeration on the go Furrion eRove is the ultimate road trip cooler. Battery-powered, the Furrion eRove can keep everything cold for up to five days. That means you’re no longer reliant on ice or staying within range of power, adding a level of sustainable comfort on your next offroad camping trip. Taking an extended trip? Add ice to keep your food and drink cold for 10 days without the battery, and up to 14 days with the battery. And, you can grab the Furrion Solar Panel for even more options. Hit up Furrion’s site for more. $819.99

KeySmart Max A Smarter Keyring Level up your key game with the KeySmart Max. The KeySmart can hold up to 14 keys and allows you to attach your car key fob. Connect to your phone via bluetooth, and you can quickly find your keys using the free Tile app. It will also help you find your phone, even if it’s on silent. Visit their site here. $119.99

Porsche X Puma – Icons of Fast Sneaky Good Porsche and Puma team up for the Icons Of Fast — a series of limited edition shoes inspired by the 911 Turbo. They won’t guarantee you’ll run as fast as the 911, but your outfit will get an instant upgrade with designs as sharp as the iconic sports car. More at the Porsche Design site. sold out (sorry)

The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire Moto Fever The Motorcycle: Desire, Art, Design is a beautifully illustrated book that delves into the history of the motorcycle and its influence on the world at large. Written by renowned motorcycle experts, Professor Charles M Falco and Ultan Guilfoyle, this book will appeal to lovers of design, motorcycles and the culture. See PHAIDON’s store for more info. $62.95

A-Tech Multi-Took Keychain Straight Eight Keychains are made to hold your keys. The A-Tech Multi-Tool Keychain, however, takes it one step further. In fact, it takes it eight steps further. More details and photos at Uncrate. $20