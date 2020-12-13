6 Christmas Gift Ideas for Guys Who Love Motors & Gear [2020]

For the last minute shoppers.

Travis Persaud
UPDATED:
best christmas gift ideas 2020
Gear
Editor’s Note: We’re not an affiliate site and make zero commissions off these items. Just some cool, curated stuff we think you’ll like.

This year has been a tough one for most of us. So let’s end off 2020 with a Christmas that includes some cool gear. Here are 6 ideas to get you started for that guy who loves all things cars, motorcycles, gear, travel, and just having fun. From a hardcore cooler for those road trips to a windup toy made for kids, but hey, whatever.

Furrion eRove

Refrigeration on the go

Furrion eRove is the ultimate road trip cooler. Battery-powered, the Furrion eRove can keep everything cold for up to five days. That means you’re no longer reliant on ice or staying within range of power, adding a level of sustainable comfort on your next offroad camping trip. 

Taking an extended trip? Add ice to keep your food and drink cold for 10 days without the battery, and up to 14 days with the battery. And, you can grab the Furrion Solar Panel for even more options. Hit up Furrion’s site for more.

$819.99

KeySmart Max

A Smarter Keyring

Level up your key game with the KeySmart Max. 

The KeySmart can hold up to 14 keys and allows you to attach your car key fob. Connect to your phone via bluetooth, and you can quickly find your keys using the free Tile app. It will also help you find your phone, even if it’s on silent. Visit their site here.

$119.99

Porsche X Puma – Icons of Fast

Sneaky Good

Porsche and Puma team up for the Icons Of Fast — a series of limited edition shoes inspired by the 911 Turbo.

They won’t guarantee you’ll run as fast as the 911, but your outfit will get an instant upgrade with designs as sharp as the iconic sports car. More at the Porsche Design site.

sold out (sorry)

The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire

Moto Fever

The Motorcycle: Desire, Art, Design is a beautifully illustrated book that delves into the history of the motorcycle and its influence on the world at large. Written by renowned motorcycle experts, Professor Charles M Falco and Ultan Guilfoyle, this book will appeal to lovers of design, motorcycles and the culture. See PHAIDON’s store for more info.

$62.95

A-Tech Multi-Took Keychain

Straight Eight

Keychains are made to hold your keys. The A-Tech Multi-Tool Keychain, however, takes it one step further. In fact, it takes it eight steps further. More details and photos at Uncrate.

$20

The Evel Knievel Action Figure

Pure Evel

Relive the glory days of Evel Knievel with this Wind-up and Go Extreme Stunt Cycle with Energizer Launcher and Stunt Trail Bike. 

Crank the bike and see Evel Knievel jump ramps between three to 10 feet! No batteries or apps needed. Just pure, old school fun. Hit up Evel Knievel Toys to pick one up.

$39.95

Travis Persaud
Travis Persaud has contributed to a number of magazines across North America, including enRoute and Exclaim! He loves variety and it shows in the wide range of topics he’s covered: automotive to music, technology to travel, beer to real estate. He’s currently the editor of WHERE Ottawa (city travel guide), beer columnist for Ottawa Magazine, a frequent contributor to CAA Magazine and the former associate editor of Zoomer Magazine.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedGear

best christmas gift ideas 2020

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

© 2020 Traction Media

