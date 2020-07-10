Turbocharged power has returned to the Mazda3 lineup for 2021, marking the first time since 2013 that the company has offered a turbo engine in its entry-level four-door model.

While the Mazda3 turbo marks a notable performance increase for the otherwise modest car, it is not a follow-up to the Mazdaspeed3 hot hatch of 2013. The new turbo instead amplifies the car’s upscale intentions with its 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque and the AWD system introduced to the Mazda3 as part of its 2019, fourth-generation redesign.

Also read: 2019 Mazda3 Sedan Review – Back to Basics

The new turbocharged engine is an option in the GT AWD trim of both sedan and Sport hatchback models and can be had with or without the GT’s premium package (which adds a new 360-degree exterior camera system for 2021). The Mazda3 turbo will also help the brand celebrate its centennial with a 100th anniversary edition trim that includes special badges, floor mats, embossed headrests, key fob and wheel centre caps.

Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine will deliver up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel. Photo: Mazda

In other 2021 Mazda3 news, the U.S. base model now includes a three-year trial of Mazda Connected Services and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot. There’s also a new 2.5S select package available to U.S. buyers that bundles blind spot and rear cross traffic monitoring, passive keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and leatherette seating. A 2.5S preferred package adds a sunroof, and the premium package gains navigation and a 12-speaker stereo.

Meanwhile, Canada’s entry-level GX now comes standard with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, heated front seats, cruise control, and 16-inch alloy wheels – all of which were previously part of an optional convenience package. Automatic on/off headlights and rain-sensing wipers have also been added, items that, before this, were reserved for GS and GT trims.

The rest of the Mazda3 range remains the same, starting with a 2.0L engine (155 hp/150 lb-ft) in Canadian GX and GS trims and U.S. 2.0 models, while a 2.5L (186 hp/186 lb-ft) powers most Canadian GS variants and non-turbo GT versions and all U.S. 2.5S models. Both engines and all three trims can be had with either six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. AWD is an option in GS and GT trims and, as mentioned earlier, is standard with the turbo engine.

Availability and pricing for new turbo Mazda3

The 2021 Mazda3 goes on sale in the United States in August and will arrive in Canada this fall. As of this writing, only Mazda Canada has announced pricing, which starts at $20,500 for the GX sedan and $21,500 for a GX Sport hatchback. GS trim starts at $22,900 (sedan) and $24,200 (hatchback), and GT prices begin in at $28,500 (sedan/6AT) and top out at $37,100 for the GT Sport 2.5L Turbo Anniversary Edition.