To celebrate the formal positioning of Mercedes-AMG as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz and to solidify the subsidiary’s image as one of superlative performance and luxury, Mercedes is running its “Are you AMG-ready?” campaign.

AMG = Performance

A formerly more independent engineering group, AMG has its roots deeply embedded on the race track. The AMG badge has always been one to primarily signify superior speed and raw power on the track. As the brand is now evolving as a formal wing of the larger Mercedes-Benz brand, that term “performance” widens its meaning.

Now, the AMG badge stands not just for raw speed and power, but also new more progressive values, integration of new technology and the energy to achieve future goals. One manifestation of this is the E-PERFORMANCE tech label that is part of AMG’s strategy to electrify their powertrains.

Mercedes-AMG Lifestyle

Another aspect of the campaign is to do with lifestyle, which according to Mercedes-AMG means targeting new demographics to become proud owners of these new vehicles, especially women and youth.

Among the eclectic campaign content are several short videos detailing individual stories that centre on different models from the AMG range. The videos demonstrate how these new values of technology, progress, and a pioneering spirit manifest themselves in these vehicles.

What It Means for Mercedes-Benz

The move to solidify AMG as a clear sub-brand of the larger Mercedes-Benz family is clearly an important one for the German giant. In an electrifying automotive world and wider economic world driven by modern progressive values, staying on the forefront artistically as well as mechanically is essential.

