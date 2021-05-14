Mercedes-AMG embarks on new brand positioning for those lucrative young buyers

“Are you AMG-ready?” campaign seeks to bind existing customers to the new AMG sub-brand while conquering new target groups.

News Editor
UPDATED:
new brand positioning of Mercedes-AMG

To celebrate the formal positioning of Mercedes-AMG as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz and to solidify the subsidiary’s image as one of superlative performance and luxury, Mercedes is running its “Are you AMG-ready?” campaign.

AMG = Performance

A formerly more independent engineering group, AMG has its roots deeply embedded on the race track. The AMG badge has always been one to primarily signify superior speed and raw power on the track. As the brand is now evolving as a formal wing of the larger Mercedes-Benz brand, that term “performance” widens its meaning.

Now, the AMG badge stands not just for raw speed and power, but also new more progressive values, integration of new technology and the energy to achieve future goals. One manifestation of this is the E-PERFORMANCE tech label that is part of AMG’s strategy to electrify their powertrains.

Mercedes-AMG eyes younger buyers with new brand positioning
Photo: Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG eyes younger buyers with new brand positioning
Photo: Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG Lifestyle

- Advertisement -

Another aspect of the campaign is to do with lifestyle, which according to Mercedes-AMG means targeting new demographics to become proud owners of these new vehicles, especially women and youth.

Among the eclectic campaign content are several short videos detailing individual stories that centre on different models from the AMG range. The videos demonstrate how these new values of technology, progress, and a pioneering spirit manifest themselves in these vehicles.

What It Means for Mercedes-Benz

The move to solidify AMG as a clear sub-brand of the larger Mercedes-Benz family is clearly an important one for the German giant. In an electrifying automotive world and wider economic world driven by modern progressive values, staying on the forefront artistically as well as mechanically is essential.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
CultureFeatured

UP NEXT

See More
CultureFeatured

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

MAIN SECTIONS

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2021 Traction Media