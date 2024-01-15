The NPX1 Concept Previews IONIQ 5 N Tuning Opportunities

The track-ready IONIQ 5 N has already changed the subcompact EV crossover game, boasting 641 horsepower, 545 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 0-62 mph in just 3.4 seconds. These are the numbers you don’t typically see in a small crossover these days. Now, Hyundai will give customers more options to tune out and upgrade their high-performance crossover courtesy of N Performance Parts, which will be available soon, according to the Korean.

IONIQ 5 N NPX1. Photo: Hyundai

Debuting at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, the IONIQ 5 N NPX1 showcases a long list of add-ons and enhancements, including:

carbon front splitter

side skirts

rear diffuser

rear wing spoiler

lightweight hybrid carbon wheels

high-performance brake pads

lowering springs.

Inside, the stock IONIQ 5 N gains racing bucket seats and a touch of Alcantara materials. According to Hyundai, these N Performance Parts will extend to all N models, including non-electric variants like the Elantra N, i20 N, and i30 N. Unfortunately, the speedy 276 horsepower Kona N didn’t make the cut, discontinued after a few years of production.

Moving forward, Hyundai’s performance division plans to go beyond tuning parts and developing software customization such as sound and vehicle calibration by OTA updates. This opens up a new category of tuned electric cars directly from the automaker. And we’re all for it.