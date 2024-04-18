Robo Systems’ Electric TheArsenale Edition 2X2 Ultra Motorbike

Since opening its first location in late 2019, TheArsenale has expanded to the Design District of Miami, City of Dreams in Macau, and Soho, New York. Now, we get their latest creation: TheArsenale Edition 2X2 Ultra Bike, a groundbreaking creation by Robo Systems, enhanced with TheArsenale’s signature touch. This electric, two-wheel-drive motorbike is engineered to tackle the most challenging terrains with ease. Equipped with dual 1,000-watt brushless DC motors, one in each wheel, and powered by a robust 48-volt LifePo4 battery, this EV motorbike boasts a watertight battery enclosure and a quick charge time of just one hour for up to 50 km of adventure. Its high-volume, buoyant tires allow seamless navigation over sand, snow, and even through water, enhancing its off-road capability. The bike also features a built-in inverter for powering tools, a pulse charger, and a hydraulic brake system, setting new standards for off-road e-bikes. Priced at $15,000 USD. Learn more at TheArsenale’s site.















