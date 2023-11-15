A 641 Horsepower Corner Carver: The 2025 IONIQ 5 N Debuts at LA Auto Show

Los Angeles, CA — In late 2021, we got a chance to test the built-for-everyone IONIQ 5 before it hit the market, a day later followed by the track-bred Kona N boasting 276 horsepower and a retuned suspension and brakes. So, naturally, the appropriate question was: when’s Hyundai producing an N-flavoured IONIQ 5 crossover? Because frankly, a sleek, proto-type-looking little machine like this deserves a dialled-up engine, sport-tuned suspension, robust all-electric torque, and some track-worthy styling updates. Plus, Hyundai swiftly axed the Kona N anyway. The Korean confirmed the IONINQ 5 N with specs and officially debuted it at the 2023 LA Auto Show in November — Hyundai’s first N brand electric performance vehicle.

Maximum power and track precision

2024 IONIQ 5 N. Photo: Hyundai

Horsepower : 641 hp

: 641 hp Torque : 545 lb.-ft.

: 545 lb.-ft. 0-62 mph, 0-100 km/h : Approx. 3.4 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost)

: Approx. 3.4 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost) Top Speed: 162 mph, 260 km/h (electronically limited)

The IONIQ 5 N boasts battery cooling and N Brake Regen in its enhanced electric propulsion system. With electric motors hitting 21,000 RPM, it delivers 641 horsepower using a two-stage inverter for heightened energy efficiency from an 84 kWh battery. Exclusive features include N Grin Boost for a 10-second power surge, N Launch Control for optimal starts with three traction levels, and Track SOC for automatic lap-by-lap battery consumption calculation, enhancing track performance.

2024 IONIQ 5 N. Photo: Hyundai

Wheels : 21-inch forged aluminum

: 21-inch forged aluminum Tires : Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21

: Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21 Brakes : Front – 4-piston (400 mm); Rear – 1-piston (360 mm)

: Front – 4-piston (400 mm); Rear – 1-piston (360 mm) Regenerative braking: 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation)

IONIQ 5 N debuts Hyundai’s most formidable braking system to date. Boasting N-tuned brakes, it features 15.75 in. front rotors with four-piston calipers and 14.2 in. rear rotors, constructed with lightweight materials and dedicated airflow ducting for improved cooling efficiency. The regenerative braking system, recalibrated for enhanced performance, serves as the primary braking force, supplemented by mechanical brakes when needed. This ensures exceptional endurance on the track and maximizes power regeneration for an unparalleled driving experience.

2024 IONIQ 5 N. Photo: Hyundai

IONIQ 5 N’s suspension system features N Drift Optimizer for precise drift control and Torque Kick Drift for quick initiation. With sophisticated electronic control technology, these functions respond in milliseconds. N Torque Distribution offers fully variable torque distribution, adjustable to 11 levels, enhancing cornering with an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear axle. Additional wheel sensors and an expanded damping range, along with increased damper size, elevate the electronically-controlled suspension’s tuning capability for Everyday Sportscar and Racetrack Capability.

The N Difference

2024 IONIQ 5 N. Photo: Hyundai

The IONIQ 5 N features a performance-oriented exterior with a distinctive N-exclusive wing-type spoiler, orange-accented rear diffuser, and air outlet for aerodynamic efficiency and aggressive styling. The rear showcases a unique triangular N-exclusive CHMSL brake light integrated into the spoiler, with checkered-flag-reflecting graphics on the N-exclusive black bumper cover. Practical features for those quick Walmart trips and urban run arounds include a rear window washer and wiper for enhanced visibility in adverse conditions (yes, the IONIQ gets a well-deserved wiper).

2024 IONIQ 5 N. Photo: Hyundai

Inside, N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, seats, door scuff panels, and metal pedals, provide a consistent N family look optimized for track driving. The redesigned N steering wheel features the N logo and N buttons for customizable drive modes, maximizing the IONIQ 5 N’s performance. The three o’clock positioned N Grin Boost button allows instant access to maximum acceleration, complemented by strategically placed paddles for swift engagement of N e-shift and N Pedal features at the driver’s fingertips.























































