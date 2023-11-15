A 641 Horsepower Corner Carver: The 2025 IONIQ 5 N Debuts at LA Auto Show

Los Angeles, CA — In late 2021, we got a chance to test the built-for-everyone IONIQ 5 before it hit the market, a day later followed by the track-bred Kona N boasting 276 horsepower and a retuned suspension and brakes. So, naturally, the appropriate question was: when’s Hyundai producing an N-flavoured IONIQ 5 crossover? Because frankly, a sleek, proto-type-looking little machine like this deserves a dialled-up engine, sport-tuned suspension, robust all-electric torque, and some track-worthy styling updates. Plus, Hyundai swiftly axed the Kona N anyway. The Korean confirmed the IONINQ 5 N with specs and officially debuted it at the 2023 LA Auto Show in November — Hyundai’s first N brand electric performance vehicle.
Maximum power and track precision
- Horsepower: 641 hp
- Torque: 545 lb.-ft.
- 0-62 mph, 0-100 km/h: Approx. 3.4 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost)
- Top Speed: 162 mph, 260 km/h (electronically limited)
The IONIQ 5 N boasts battery cooling and N Brake Regen in its enhanced electric propulsion system. With electric motors hitting 21,000 RPM, it delivers 641 horsepower using a two-stage inverter for heightened energy efficiency from an 84 kWh battery. Exclusive features include N Grin Boost for a 10-second power surge, N Launch Control for optimal starts with three traction levels, and Track SOC for automatic lap-by-lap battery consumption calculation, enhancing track performance.
Footwork and suspension
- Wheels: 21-inch forged aluminum
- Tires: Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21
- Brakes: Front – 4-piston (400 mm); Rear – 1-piston (360 mm)
- Regenerative braking: 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation)
IONIQ 5 N debuts Hyundai’s most formidable braking system to date. Boasting N-tuned brakes, it features 15.75 in. front rotors with four-piston calipers and 14.2 in. rear rotors, constructed with lightweight materials and dedicated airflow ducting for improved cooling efficiency. The regenerative braking system, recalibrated for enhanced performance, serves as the primary braking force, supplemented by mechanical brakes when needed. This ensures exceptional endurance on the track and maximizes power regeneration for an unparalleled driving experience.
IONIQ 5 N’s suspension system features N Drift Optimizer for precise drift control and Torque Kick Drift for quick initiation. With sophisticated electronic control technology, these functions respond in milliseconds. N Torque Distribution offers fully variable torque distribution, adjustable to 11 levels, enhancing cornering with an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear axle. Additional wheel sensors and an expanded damping range, along with increased damper size, elevate the electronically-controlled suspension’s tuning capability for Everyday Sportscar and Racetrack Capability.
The N Difference
The IONIQ 5 N features a performance-oriented exterior with a distinctive N-exclusive wing-type spoiler, orange-accented rear diffuser, and air outlet for aerodynamic efficiency and aggressive styling. The rear showcases a unique triangular N-exclusive CHMSL brake light integrated into the spoiler, with checkered-flag-reflecting graphics on the N-exclusive black bumper cover. Practical features for those quick Walmart trips and urban run arounds include a rear window washer and wiper for enhanced visibility in adverse conditions (yes, the IONIQ gets a well-deserved wiper).
Inside, N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, seats, door scuff panels, and metal pedals, provide a consistent N family look optimized for track driving. The redesigned N steering wheel features the N logo and N buttons for customizable drive modes, maximizing the IONIQ 5 N’s performance. The three o’clock positioned N Grin Boost button allows instant access to maximum acceleration, complemented by strategically placed paddles for swift engagement of N e-shift and N Pedal features at the driver’s fingertips.
|Specifications
|IONIQ 5 N
|Motor Output
|Front: 282 kW / 378 HP
|Rear: 282 kW / 378 HP
|Total Output
|448 kW / 601 HP
|N Grin Boost Output
|478 kW / 641 HP
|(Front: 175 kW, 235 HP / Rear: 303 kW, 406 HP)
|Battery
|Capacity: 84 kWh
|Charging
|Charge Speed: 238 kW (when connected to a DCFC 350 kW charger)
|166 kW / 223 HP
|Charge Time
|10% to 80% in 18 minutes
|Dimension
|Length: 4,715 mm
|Width: 1,940 mm
|Height: 1,585 mm
|Wheelbase
|3,000 mm
|Tires
|Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21
|Braking System
|Front: 4-piston (400 mm)
|Rear: 1-piston (360 mm)
|Regenerative Braking
|Deceleration: 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation)
|Acceleration (0 – 100 km/h)
|Approx. 3.4 sec. (w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost function utilized)
|Top Speed
|260 km/h (electronically limited)
|Range
|Confirmed closer to vehicle launch for Canadian Market
|Exterior Colors
|Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Grey Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Matte, and Soultronic Orange Pearl
|Interior Color
|Black with Performance Blue accents