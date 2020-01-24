Keeping life’s important gear like camera equipment and tools (and guns) safe, secure, and organized for decades, Pelican introduces a new collection of all-weather resistant vehicle storage solutions for those going off the grid. The Pelican Cargo Cases go on sale this Spring 2020, starting at $199.95 for the smallest BX50 measuring 25-inches by 16-inches, topping out at $399.95 for the grand daddy BX255. Designed for SUVs, crossovers, and pickups and available in 8 sizes, the Cargo Cases keep easy mounting in mind — so no drills necessary. With 4 mount options (roof, saddle, truck bed, and side mounts), each case is built to withstand serious impact for serious overloading expeditions, are all weather-proof — and by weather-proof we also mean dust and wind — offer corrosion protection, and comes with Pelican’s lifetime guarantee (something current Pelican consumers are well aware of). Check out the Cargo Cases in action here.