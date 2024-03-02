Weekend Essentials #11: New Gear You Need

We’re not an affiliate partner with these brands – just some cool, new stuff we like and think you might, too. Just in time for the weekend. This week: the 24oz GeoPress Ti Purifier from Grayl, the Vidde Alfa electric snowmobile with over 60 miles of range, and the Hyundai N Vision 74 RC Car for kids and adults alike.

Grayl 24oz GeoPress Ti Purifier

If you’re a frequent road tripper or weekend warrior, throw this in your back seat or gearbox. Crafted with an adventurous spirit, the GeoPress Ti is made of premium CP4 Grade 1 titanium construction for durability while maintaining a lightweight design, perfect for hunters, anglers, overlanders, international travelers, and survivalists. With oversized handles for easy handling, a broad cooking surface for culinary adventures, and OnePress global purification capabilities, this all-in-one solution transforms into a water collector, filter, purifier, drinking vessel, and cook pot, compactly nestled within a single bottle. Priced at $199.

Vidde Alfa Electric Snowmobile

This one won’t fit in your back seat but shouldn’t have a problem in your truck’s bed. Introducing the Vidde Alfa, the world’s first 100% electric snowmobile, boasting a 130 kW (175 horsepower) motor, 400 Nm torque, and the ability to tow up to 270kg. Charging in just 3.5 hours, it offers a range of approximately 100 km or 62 miles, promising silent operation and reliable performance in Arctic conditions. Crafted with sustainability in mind, Vidde focuses on minimizing CO2 emissions and using sustainable materials throughout the snowmobile’s lifecycle. An EV snowmobile? It’s about time. It sells for around $28,400.

Hyundai N Vision 74 RC Car

In early 2023, Hyundai took home a global award for the N Vision 74, now the concept comes to life as a compact yet powerful remote-controlled experience. The N Vision 74 by Hyundai beckons enthusiasts into a realm where nostalgia meets innovation, offering a compact yet powerful remote-controlled experience. Measuring 18 inches long, seven inches wide, and five inches tall, the N Vision 74 features a suspension system for thrilling drifts and a pistol grip controller for precision. With zero-emissions battery electric propulsion and a hybrid hydrogen-electric powertrain, it reflects Hyundai’s sustainability ethos. With only 100 units made, including some for motorsports, it reimagines classic design with a cyberpunk twist.